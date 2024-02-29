TD Synnex has further increased its artificial intelligence (AI) offerings through an expanded collaboration with Nvidia in North America.

The expansion builds on a collaboration that spans more than a decade, with TD Synnex offering a host of Nvidia platforms. Those include Nvidia Omniverse, Nvidia virtual GPU software and Nvidia AI Enterprise for the development and deployment of production-grade AI applications.

TD Synnex now offers Nvidia’s enterprise platforms across North America to include Nvidia RTX GPUs. This represents the full line of Nvidia products that help enable users and partners to tap into AI-augmented applications, AI model training and development, professional graphics, engineering and digital twin applications.

Gary Palenbaum, TD Synnex’s executive vice president of sales and vendor management, said the distribution giant constantly is looking to expand its ecosystem and offerings for partners and users alike.

TD Synnex's Gary Palenbaum

“Channel partners have expressed the need for a broader avenue to procure workstation GPU products, especially for AI workloads,” he said. “Adding these enterprise platform products to the lineup is a natural addition to our current offerings to address that growing demand.”

Since ChatGPT ushered in a “whole new era” of generative AI, enterprises are finding many ways to harness the power of AI to boost innovation and transform their business, Palenbaum said.

“ RTX-powered AI workstations with large memory capabilities provide a powerful scale-out platform to augment data center and cloud computing resources for AI development, inference, data science, content creation and industrial digitalization workloads,” he said. “TD Synnex’s collaboration with Nvidia expands product offerings, empowers partners and accelerates innovation across various industries, whether it’s leveraging Nvidia GPUs to enhance manufacturing processes such as predictive maintenance, creating digital twins or faster image process, and AI-assisted diagnostics in health care, it’s creating new areas for growth and differentiation for TD Synnex partners.”

TD Synnex Focused On Positioning MSPs for Continued Growth

MSPs are an integral part of the IT ecosystem, and TD Synnex is focused on positioning MSPs for continued growth and empowering them to deliver innovative services and solutions, Palenbaum said.

“AI is a top growth area for MSPs and this will provide the ability to offer advanced AI solutions to their end users, leveraging the GPUs to accelerate AI model training and inference tasks, while significantly increasing the rate of AI development and deployment processes,” he said. “Leveraging these GPUs can also help them accelerate complex computing tasks that, in turn, will support cost-effective and efficient solutions, helping them deliver faster, more profitable and efficient services to their clients.”

Nvidia not only strengthens TD Synnex’s product offerings but also aligns with the company’s commitment to advancing AI and machine learning (ML) capabilities through the TD Synnex Destination AI Program, a strategic aggregation of TD Synnex’s AI services and resources available to help partners gain a competitive edge, Palenbaum said.

“The push for extreme performance and advanced visualization capabilities is intensifying in the evolving landscape of AI computing,” said Sandeep Gupte, Nvidia’s vice president of enterprise platforms. “TD Synnex’s expanded offerings will bring Nvidia's latest enterprise solutions to more developers and creative professionals across industries, accelerating their AI-enhanced applications and workflows.”