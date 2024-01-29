Sponsored By

Contact center has been the tip of the spear for many partners' AI-related sales. Will that change in 2024?

James Anderson

January 30, 2024

7 Slides
Intelisys AI offerings

INTELISYS AMP'D DALLAS — Technology services distributor Intelisys and its suppliers are encouraging channel partners to sell a wide cross-section of AI-enhanced products.

Technology advisors/agents have capitalized on the rise of generative AI by selling contact-center-as-a-service software (CCaaS) and other customer experience (CX)-related technologies. Intelisys at its Tuesday AMP'd event in Dallas highlighted network and security services that are seeing AI improvements.

Farbak_Bob.jpg

Intelisys' Bob Farbak

"CX has been the trendsetter for AI," Intelisys senior vice president of sales Bob Farbak told attendees. "We also have AI-powered helpdesks, video analytics, SIM, MDR/XDR, data loss prevention and network operations center (NOC)."

Farbak added in an interview with Channel Futures that he anticipates communications-platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) offerings to grow its share of channel revenue in 2024.

Understanding AI Offerings

Many technology advisors see AI-powered solutions as a way to increase wallet share with customers and play a more strategic role in their businesses. But many of these partners say they are still working to decipher which vendors and platforms possess true AI capabilities, and if such vendors even go to market through the agent channel.

Intelisys director of sales engineering Patrick Chen said that pipeline is increasing for AI-related opportunities, and customers need more help unwinding the wave of marketing messages and hype around AI.

Scroll through the images above to see a recap of the event, with commentary from Intelisys employees, suppliers and partners about AI trends.

Read more about:

Agents

About the Author(s)

James Anderson

James Anderson

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

James Anderson is a news editor for Channel Futures. He interned with Informa while working toward his degree in journalism from Arizona State University, then joined the company after graduating. He writes about SD-WAN, telecom and cablecos, technology services distributors and carriers. He has served as a moderator for multiple panels at Channel Partners events.

See more from James Anderson
