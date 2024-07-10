A new report from Hitachi Vantara identifies a number of factors that could pose significant risks for businesses in the future, including understanding how to build artificial-intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The report, which builds on a survey of 800 IT and business leaders, delved into the AI infrastructure plans these business leaders are developing. It found that the vast majority were uninformed and unprepared for the technology. Only 44% of those surveyed had comprehensive gen AI policies, and only 37% thought their infrastructure was prepared for the technology. Sixty-one percent of respondents said they don't know how to capitalize on generative AI, and 51% said they lack employees with the necessary skills.

Hitachi Vantara's Ayman Abouelwafa

“Enterprises are clearly jumping on the gen AI bandwagon, which is not surprising, but it’s also clear that the foundation for successful gen AI is not yet fully built to fit the purpose and its full potential cannot be realized,” said Ayman Abouelwafa, chief technology officer at Hitachi Vantara. “Unlocking the true power of gen AI, however, requires a strong foundation with a robust and secure infrastructure that can handle the demands of this powerful technology.”

Hitachi Vantara's Jason Hardy

MSPs and the AI Infrastructure Opportunity

This is a matter that MSPs are in a "most unique position to address," Hitachi Vantara CTO of AI Jason Hardy told Channel Futures.

"These companies are more than just their portfolio and are able to use their products to build a cohesive story around these gaps to help their customers," said Hardy.

He encourages MSPs and other companies in the channel to embrace gen AI, use it to build their base and support their existing customers.

Hitachi Vantara's report seems to coincide with a June report from Sage that urged MSPs to bedigital advisory service providers for their clients and to help them embrace newer technologies such as gen AI.