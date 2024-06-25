C1 Expands Generative AI Platform for Automation

ConvergeOne (C1) is updating its new generative AI platform to help companies harness their enterprise data for AI automation purposes.

C1 announced the expansion of the generative AI platform Elly on Tuesday. Elly, which the company introduced earlier this year, will now offer partners comprehensive services, from data readiness to continuous improvement by crafting safe AI solutions that will enhance the customer and employees' experience, the company said. The product will also use the client's data and integrate it throughout their systems regardless of location or system.

C1's Amrit Chaudhuri

"We recognize that AI in the enterprise is challenging, requiring organizations to leverage their data across systems and tools to maximize its impact," said Amrit Chaudhuri, chief growth officer at C1. "With C1's extensive experience as a systems integrator and in AI technology, and a workforce where nearly 70% are specialized engineers, we are equipped to tackle the toughest enterprise AI challenges."

C1 Elly's AI Automation Functions

C1 Elly will allow customers to leverage their own virtual assistant that is integrated with their systems in hopes of offering authentic interactions. It also will provide a smooth transition between automated and agent-assisted interactions, which C1 says will make it easier for an employee to pick up a conversation with AI and provide appropriate solutions to what they need.

C1 clients also will have the backing of the company's dedicated center of excellence, and receive a fully managed generative AI platform.

C1 first announced Elly in March with limited virtual assistant capabilities, but the update expands its generative AI functionality with additional tools.

The Elly update arrives about a month after C1 finalized a restructuring plan that would lead to emergence from bankruptcy.