GoTo Partner Awards: Telarus, SHI, Avant, More

See who else took home honors.

Moshe Beauford

February 27, 2024

GoTo partner awards handed out
MiniStocker/Shutterstock

IT management vendor GoTo today announced the winners of its 2023 Partner Awards. They say the honorees represent "the top performers in its partner network."

Further, according to the company, this year’s GoTo partner award winners were chosen based on sales performance and because they extend exemplary service via GoTo solutions in IT management, support and hybrid work.

GoTo partner awards are global and were presented to the following channel partners:

North America

  • Top Technology Services Distributor: Telarus

  • Top New Partner: Emerging Tel 

  • Top Overall Partners: OneTel Holdings (West) and Global Communications (East)

  • Top Integration Partner: Solutionreach

  • Top IT Solutions Partner: SHI International

  • Top UCaaS Solutions Partner: OneTel Holdings

  • Top CCaaS Solutions Partner: OneTel Holdings

  • Top Full Service Provider: Davis & Hanley 

  • Top Platinum Partner: OneTel Holdings

  • Top Gold Partner: CNP Technologies

  • Top Silver Partner: Connection 

LATAM

  • Top Distribution Partner: MOTT

  • Top New Partner: ASA Software

  • Top Partner Brazil: C&M

  • Top Partner Mexico: Tecfull

  • Top IT Partner: Loupen

  • Top Platinum Partner: Ciclo Telecom

  • Top Gold Partner: Flexilog

India

  • Top Partner: Sonata Software

  • Biggest Deal: DigitalTrack Solutions

  • Top Emerging Partner: Techigent Technologies

EMEA

  • Top Germany Partner: SoftwareONE

  • Top Nordics Partner: Commaxx

  • Top Southern Europe Partner: Eurodigit

  • Top UK & Ireland Partner: Softcat

  • UC Deal of the Year: SaaSCom

  • Rising Star: Xeretec

  • Top IT Solutions Partner: Bytes Software Services

  • Top IT Solutions Deal: Bytes Software Services

  • UC Partner of the Year: Marlin Communications

  • Distributor of the Year: Avant

ANZ 

  • Top Partner: NativUC

  • Biggest Deal: Converged Communication Network Applications

  • Top New Partner: Falco Technology Solutions

Michael Day, vice president of global partner sales at GoTo, said the firm saw a lot of "amazing work" from partners over the past year and that he looks forward to that work continuing in 2024.

GoTo's Michael Day

The recipients of the GoTo partner awards sold GoTo Resolve, GoTo Connect, LogMeIn Rescue, GoTo Connect and GoTo Contact Center.

GoTo Partner Awards, Partner Program Updates

GoTo partner awards come on the heels of modifications to the GoTo partner perksprogram.

Those include self-service marketing campaigns, partner spotlight feature eligibility, demo licensing, discounted in-house GoTo licenses, end-to-end-process ownership, training, and access to GoTo's partner success team. 

Similarly, on the partner front, the GoTo partner network newly announced updates to its partner program, including new partner tiers and enriched advantages.

Last week, GoTo likewise reported the launch of a notable tool it's touting as the first artificial intelligence (AI) assistant aimed at end-to-end IT management and support. The company calls that tool GoPilot for GoTo Resolve. 

GoTo's Newly-Christened CEO Emphasizes Commitment to Channel 

Earlier this month, we had the chance to sit down with Rich Veldram, the company's newly installed CEO. He formerly served as the firm's CFO, replacing Paddy Srinivasan, who held the title of chief executive since 2022.  

Veldram reinforced his commitment to the channel and said there's an opportunity for the channel on its unified-comucaitons-as-a-service (UCaaS) side of the business.

"We are investing in this space and continuing to make our channel presence felt," Veldram said.

This conversation underscored that GoTo wants more than 70% of sales from the channel. It appears hungry for more. 

And the opportunity is there, at least according to researchers at Spherical Insights, who found that the field of UCaaS is slated for massive growth from 2022-2032, predicting a compound annual growth rate (GACR) of nearly 20%, from $53 billion to $312 billion by 2032. 

Moshe Beauford

Moshe Beauford

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Moshe has nearly a decade of expertise reporting on enterprise technology. Within that world, he covers breaking news, artificial intelligence, contact center, unified communications, collaboration, cloud adoption (digital transformation), user/customer experience, hardware/software, etc.

As a contributing editor at Channel Futures, Moshe covers unified communications/collaboration from a channel angle. He formerly served as senior editor at GetVoIP News and as a tech reporter at UC/CX Today.

Moshe also has contributed to Unleash, Workspace-Connect, Paste Magazine, Claims Magazine, Property Casualty 360, the Independent, Gizmodo UK, and ‘CBD Intel.’ In addition to reporting, he spends time DJing electronic music and playing the violin. He resides in Mexico.

