GoTo Partner Awards: Telarus, SHI, Avant, More

IT management vendor GoTo today announced the winners of its 2023 Partner Awards. They say the honorees represent "the top performers in its partner network."

Further, according to the company, this year’s GoTo partner award winners were chosen based on sales performance and because they extend exemplary service via GoTo solutions in IT management, support and hybrid work.

GoTo partner awards are global and were presented to the following channel partners:

North America

Top Technology Services Distributor: Telarus

Top New Partner: Emerging Tel

Top Overall Partners: OneTel Holdings (West) and Global Communications (East)

Top Integration Partner: Solutionreach

Top IT Solutions Partner: SHI International

Top UCaaS Solutions Partner: OneTel Holdings

Top CCaaS Solutions Partner: OneTel Holdings

Top Full Service Provider: Davis & Hanley

Top Platinum Partner: OneTel Holdings

Top Gold Partner: CNP Technologies

Top Silver Partner: Connection

LATAM

Top Distribution Partner: MOTT

Top New Partner: ASA Software

Top Partner Brazil: C&M

Top Partner Mexico: Tecfull

Top IT Partner: Loupen

Top Platinum Partner: Ciclo Telecom

Top Gold Partner: Flexilog

India

Top Partner: Sonata Software

Biggest Deal: DigitalTrack Solutions

Top Emerging Partner: Techigent Technologies

EMEA

Top Germany Partner: SoftwareONE

Top Nordics Partner: Commaxx

Top Southern Europe Partner: Eurodigit

Top UK & Ireland Partner: Softcat

UC Deal of the Year: SaaSCom

Rising Star: Xeretec

Top IT Solutions Partner: Bytes Software Services

Top IT Solutions Deal: Bytes Software Services

UC Partner of the Year: Marlin Communications

Distributor of the Year: Avant



ANZ

Top Partner: NativUC

Biggest Deal: Converged Communication Network Applications

Top New Partner: Falco Technology Solutions

Michael Day, vice president of global partner sales at GoTo, said the firm saw a lot of "amazing work" from partners over the past year and that he looks forward to that work continuing in 2024.

GoTo's Michael Day

The recipients of the GoTo partner awards sold GoTo Resolve, GoTo Connect, LogMeIn Rescue, GoTo Connect and GoTo Contact Center.

GoTo partner awards come on the heels of modifications to the GoTo partner perksprogram.

Those include self-service marketing campaigns, partner spotlight feature eligibility, demo licensing, discounted in-house GoTo licenses, end-to-end-process ownership, training, and access to GoTo's partner success team.

Similarly, on the partner front, the GoTo partner network newly announced updates to its partner program, including new partner tiers and enriched advantages.

Last week, GoTo likewise reported the launch of a notable tool it's touting as the first artificial intelligence (AI) assistant aimed at end-to-end IT management and support. The company calls that tool GoPilot for GoTo Resolve.

GoTo's Newly-Christened CEO Emphasizes Commitment to Channel

Earlier this month, we had the chance to sit down with Rich Veldram, the company's newly installed CEO. He formerly served as the firm's CFO, replacing Paddy Srinivasan, who held the title of chief executive since 2022.

Veldram reinforced his commitment to the channel and said there's an opportunity for the channel on its unified-comucaitons-as-a-service (UCaaS) side of the business.

"We are investing in this space and continuing to make our channel presence felt," Veldram said.

This conversation underscored that GoTo wants more than 70% of sales from the channel. It appears hungry for more.

And the opportunity is there, at least according to researchers at Spherical Insights, who found that the field of UCaaS is slated for massive growth from 2022-2032, predicting a compound annual growth rate (GACR) of nearly 20%, from $53 billion to $312 billion by 2032.