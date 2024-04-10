See who took home hardware in the Genesys Customer Innovation Awards.

Moshe Beauford, Contributing Editor

April 10, 2024

Genesys Customer Innovation Awards
Genesys, the customer experience and contact center software provider, is highlighting the work its customers did last year in its list of the 2023 Genesys Customer Innovation Awards winners and finalists. 

According to the company, of all the nominations it received for the Genesys Customer Innovation Awards had customer stories that "excelled" in their respective categories. 

With a total of eight awards in four categories, judges made their final decisions based on how creative companies got with the deployment of Genesys contact-center-as-a-service (CCaaS) technology, among other criteria, which included: 

  • How well they implemented cutting-edge innovation.

  • If they achieved successful solution implementation and "rapid results."

  • The "greatest transformation with cloud technology."

  • And how well customers leveraged Genesys tools to increase employee and team productivity.

Winners receive a paid trip to Xperience 2024, the company's annual customer and partner conference in Denver, along with various other perks.

Genesys Customer Innovation Awards Winners and Finalists

The award for what Genesys calls a "CX Achiever" went to AeroMexico for having the most innovative customer experience and employee experience (EX) application. Award finalists were Canteen Australia and Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners.

Somerset Council took home the award for CX innovation for small and midsize companies, while Alberta Motor Association and National Domestic Violence Hotline were award finalists. 

CX innovator for the enterprise division went to BAC Credomatic, while the Missouri Department of Social Services and Pfizer were award finalists.

The "CX Mover Partner Implementation" award for the best cloud deployment went to Siemens Healthineers and Cognizant, with APM and Customer Driven, Esri, Inc., TTEC Digital, Mountain Warehouse and Kerv Experience listed as finalists.

The award for CX Mover Implementation for best cloud deployment went to Thomson Reuters Holdings, with DocuSign, Presbyterian Healthcare Services and Voya Financial named finalists.

For the "CX Mover Self Implementation" award, Unisys took home that honor.

The BPO Division of NTT and TRANZACT were finalists, while the top prize for "EX Mobilizer" went to AdaptHealth for the "best example of optimizing and improving team engagement." GSG and Western Governors University were finalists. 

Moshe Beauford

Moshe Beauford

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Moshe has nearly a decade of expertise reporting on enterprise technology. Within that world, he covers breaking news, artificial intelligence, contact center, unified communications, collaboration, cloud adoption (digital transformation), user/customer experience, hardware/software, etc.

As a contributing editor at Channel Futures, Moshe covers unified communications/collaboration from a channel angle. He formerly served as senior editor at GetVoIP News and as a tech reporter at UC/CX Today.

Moshe also has contributed to Unleash, Workspace-Connect, Paste Magazine, Claims Magazine, Property Casualty 360, the Independent, Gizmodo UK, and ‘CBD Intel.’ In addition to reporting, he spends time DJing electronic music and playing the violin. He resides in Mexico.

