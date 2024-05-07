Genesys, ServiceNow Target Channel with Joint AI Offer

SERVICENOW KNOWLEDGE 2024 — Genesys and ServiceNow on Tuesday introduced a new turnkey solution the companies say combine the strengths of the Genesys Cloud platform and ServiceNow's customer service management (CSM) software.

They debuted the AI-powered solution, Unified Experience from Genesys and ServiceNow, at ServiceNow's annual customer and partner event, Knowledge 2024 in Las Vegas.

"The strategic partnership between Genesys and ServiceNow serves as a new growth lever for the channel and our partners," Nora DiBene, senior director of strategic alliances, sales and strategy at Genesys, told Channel Futures.

The partnership opens up opportunities for partners, whether Genesys partners, ServiceNow partners, or both, she said.

"Genesys and ServiceNow have large ecosystems with many partners in common, so the move brings new opportunities for each type of partner to help customers with specific applications, consulting on AI-powered experiences, implementation of CRM (customer relationship management) and CCaaS (contact-center-as-a-service) platforms," said Di Bene.

Di Bene said Genesys partners with cloud reseller agreements can resell the new Genesys connector, creating additional opportunities. Furthermore, Genesys and ServiceNow both will continue to support existing relationships.

Genesys, ServiceNow Share Common Vision

This partnership has been in the making for some time, Di Bene said, telling us that Genesys and ServiceNow had a shared vision of bringing a turnkey, AI-powered, customer and employee experience solution, featuring a native integration, to an AI-ready market hoping to boost customer experiences.

"Unified data platforms are critical foundations and examples of close collaboration to help our shared customers achieve elevated customer and employee experiences," Di Bene said.

The integrated capabilities will roll out under what she called "controlled availability" starting in the fourth quarter, sold by both Genesys and ServiceNow via the ServiceNow Store and Genesys AppFoundry Marketplace.

Improving the customer experience through this joint venture is not unlike what many vendors such as Cisco, Intel, Mitel, Avaya and others have showcased in recent months with their freshly launched AI products and partnerships.

Just like the others, Genesys and ServiceNow want to leverage the core capabilities of AI, with this duo being the latest to promote what its AI can pull off for customers across the world.

"By combining Genesys Cloud with ServiceNow Customer Service Management into one AI-powered solution, organizations can unify their workforce, automate work across departments and channels, and optimize the customer experience," Di Bene shared, highlighting one of what she called the many benefits to the joint solution.

A 'Welcome Add-On to Any Tech Stack'

With brands such as Siemens and Meijer set to leverage the Genesys-ServiceNow offer, Di Bene considers the fresh AI tool a welcome addition to any tech stack.

"It will accelerate value for joint customers through the natively integrated solution," she said. "Genesys and ServiceNow want to enable organizations to solve the biggest pain points they face today."

For Di Bene, that includes front- and back-office silos, which present various roadblocks for the organizations, along with "fragmented, disconnected point solutions and manual processes that lead to poor customer service experiences, frustrated employees and an increased cost-to-serve."

