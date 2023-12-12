Sponsored By

Channel Futures' Top 10 Unified Communications/Contact Center Stories of 2023

Our countdown features layoffs, big acquisitions, new products and more. See how our editor ranked them.

Moshe Beauford

December 20, 2023

10 Slides
Top UC/CC stories of 2023

2023 saw no shortage of unified communications news, with collaboration seeing its fair share, too. And 2024 should be packed with even more headlines from the industry, with Zoom, RingCentral, Five9 and plenty of partners, too, expected to make their mark.

2023 was the year that artificial intelligence (AI) dominated, as it likely will in 2024 as well. 2023 was also the year of AI adoption in the contact center space and a lot of market consolidation in the UCaaS/CCaaS space.

That meant plenty of UCC acquisitions throughout the year, adding to the big unified communications news in 2023. In a significant CCaaS play, contact center provider NICE said it would acquire LiveVox to strengthen its AI, automation and data analytics capabilities for a whopping $350 million.

And more recently, rumors began to run amok that Zoom and Five9 were in acquisition talks once again, following a failed attempt two years ago.

We have assembled our list of this year's top unified communications new stories, those that impacted Channel Futures readers most. We present our picks in the slideshow above, starting with No. 10 and counting down to No. 1.

About the Author(s)

Moshe Beauford

Moshe Beauford

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Moshe has nearly a decade of expertise reporting on enterprise technology. Within that world, he covers breaking news, artificial intelligence, contact center, unified communications, collaboration, cloud adoption (digital transformation), user/customer experience, hardware/software, etc.

As a contributing editor at Channel Futures, Moshe covers unified communications/collaboration from a channel angle. He formerly served as senior editor at GetVoIP News and as a tech reporter at UC/CX Today.

Moshe also has contributed to Unleash, Workspace-Connect, Paste Magazine, Claims Magazine, Property Casualty 360, the Independent, Gizmodo UK, and ‘CBD Intel.’ In addition to reporting, he spends time DJing electronic music and playing the violin. He resides in Mexico.

