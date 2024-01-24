"Phygital." Apparently it’s a word that we’re all going to become more familiar with this year, according to Insight’s 2024 Trends Report.

A phygital consumer is equally comfortable in a virtual and physical environment. The channel partner said these types of customers are important as they have a “huge influence on the evolution of an increasingly merged landscape.”

Alongside phygital consumers, the report highlights the rise of IoT, AI, and how organisations balance sustainable working practices with an ever-growing decentralized workforce.

Insight's Phil Hawkshaw

“Technology is becoming more and more important to our clients,” said Phil Hawkshaw, Insight EMEA CTO and director of technology. “In fact, technology is now at the core of almost all organisations and their business strategies. With the pace of technology innovation constantly accelerating and the market continuously changing, we’re seeing that societal shifts are driving the adoption of emerging technologies. The implications are being felt at all levels of business.”

The report highlights five big trends for 2024. See the slideshow above for a snapshot of what to expect this year.