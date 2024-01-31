Veeam Software has launched its new Cyber Secure Program that aims to help enterprises prepare for, protect against and recover from ransomware.

The program, now available, combines Veeam’s technology with a team of experts.

Dave Russell, Veeam’s acting CTO, said this new program showcases Veeam's unique technology capabilities, such as comprehensive data scanning, instant recovery and the ability to clean data during the restore process.

Veeam's Dave Russell

“Veeam is currently creating a cybersecurity certification program for Veeam cloud and service provider (VCSP) partners to leverage the new Cyber Secure Program through delivery, design and implementation,” he said. “A pilot is planned for the first half of this year, followed by the certification launch later this year. “

Cyber Secure Program Offerings

Veeam is bringing proactive design and implementation resources to ensure that backup systems are installed in the most secure manner, Russell said.

“In the event of a cyber incident, Veeam leverages a dedicated ransomware customer support team who are experts in dealing with cyber-related issues,” he said. “Veeam is providing organizations greater confidence and peace of mind with a ransomware warranty of up to $5 million in recovery expense reimbursement. Note that the greatest value of the Veeam ransomware warranty is in the upfront, proactive design and implementation that uses best practices to ensure that systems are safely and securely implemented right from the start.”

The program was developed in response to massive customer and partner requests, Russell said.

“Customers told us that they wanted assistance in ensuring that their systems were adhering to best practices,” he said. “Partners told us that we should be vocal about how Veeam can help reduce the risk of cyber threats and provide needed assistance to the customer, which would differentiate Veeam from other providers and also allow Veeam to articulate how advanced scanning and fast recovery options can make them safer.”

The program gives customers a "true partner and advocate" in the fight against cyber threats and ransomware, Russell said.

"When customers keep their businesses running, that’s a win for both Veeam and our 35,000 partners," he said.

Veeam added more than 4,600 new enterprise customers in 2023, contributing to the company achieving more than $1 billion in annual recurring revenue (ARR) for the fifth consecutive year.