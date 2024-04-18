Telesystem is adding to its cybersecurity push with a new bundle.

The Telesystem cybersecurity bundles – going under the "HackersSuck" moniker Telesystem has promoted – bring together awareness training, endpoint protection and email protection. It also marks the official end of the Threat Protector brand, almost two years after Telesystem bought the cybersecurity provider.

Telesystem sells the bundle through partners, which include technology advisors (agents).

Telesystem noted in its Thursday announcement that it was selling its standalone email security awareness training offering on its website. The company stated that it has refreshed the training solution.

Telesystem Cybersecurity

The Ohio-based network aggregator and managed services provider said at the time of the acquisition that it was entering the cybersecurity market and would build services for risk assessment and mitigation and penetration testing.

Telesystem is emphasizing cybersecurity in a big way to its sales partners. The company is offering a five-times sales SPIFF to partners that sell the bundle, and six-times to partner that pair the bundle with Telesystem's collaboration bundle.

The company stated that it hopes to be a single source for the full gamut of technology products, as opposed to just multisite connectivity that "aggregators" are known for.

Chief revenue officer Bruce Wirt said Telesystem is trying to pair "reliability and experience at an affordable price."

Telesystem's Bruce Wirt

“There are many organizations out there that place great emphasis on research and development and bring amazing products to market,” said Wirt. “Some of these great products and services are lacking the support and service levels that business owners expect and require. Telesystem aims to bring the best technology to our customers with a level of service and support that goes beyond the expectations of our most demanding customers."

Wirt in the announcement also clarified that Telesystem's HackersSuck campaign is referring to cybercriminals, rather than ethical hackers.

“When we use the word ‘hacker’,,we’re referring to the black-hat hacker that seeks to destroy identities, ruin lives, destabilize economies and take down organizations. Unfortunately, our branding has offended some of the many ethical hackers out there that are fighting with us against bad actors," he said. "The hackers that do all the good work of identifying the various flaws, deficiencies and vulnerabilities, those doing the diligence of figuring out technical issues, learning new technologies and making them better, in no way do we want to degenerate your efforts. You all don't suck; you rock."