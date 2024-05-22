TD SYNNEX BEYOND SECURITY — That's a wrap for TD Synnex Beyond Security, an annual event that has showcased many of the distribution giant’s cybersecurity vendors.

With more than 500 brands, TD Synnex’s vendor portfolio is one of the largest in the channel, covering a wide range of technologies. Numerous cybersecurity vendors were exhibitors in the Beyond Security Vendor Pavilion.

During his keynote, Shawn Ardiel, TD Synnex’s vice president of high growth solutions, urged partners to leverage the distribution giant to grow their businesses.

TD Synnex's Shawn Ardiel

“Our vendor portfolio is second to none; it is the largest vendor portfolio in distribution,” he said. “Our services portfolio is second to none to help you in areas where you aren’t currently leveraging today.”

TD Synnex high-growth leaders also told partners that it along with its vendors stand ready to help them increase their focus on high-growth technologies like AI, cloud and security.

Vendors Take the Stage at Beyond Security

Fortinet and Cisco were among the vendors that took the main stage at Beyond Security and exhibited in the vendor pavilion.

Ken McCray, Fortinet’s vice president of U.S. sales, told attendees the vendor isn’t taking any deal direct, and it’s going to continue working with partners to “expand your business and enable you.” He also said the vendor is focused on working with partners to develop innovative marketing campaigns.

Fortinet's Ken McCray

“The world has changed, so we have to think differently about how we approach customers,” he said.

Brian Feeney, Cisco’s vice president of global security partner sales, told attendees the vendor is seeing “great growth” in its distribution partnership with TD Synnex. When it comes to partners, Cisco and TD Synnex are focused on three things: profitability, providing a simple experience and expanding new routes to market.

“TD Synnex does a great job working with us,” he said.

