Simbian has emerged from stealth mode with $10 million in funding to bring to market its generative AI-powered security copilot.

Simbian said its security copilot integrates secure and intelligent AI solutions into business operations across diverse IT environments to maximize security coverage and to help security teams get speedy resolutions to problems.

The security copilot continuously observes user actions and environments, and learns to autonomously perform increasingly sophisticated tasks on its own over time. Simbian aims to make security fully autonomous by delegating all tactical tasks to its AI platform, allowing users to focus on strategic security goals.

Simbian co-founder and CEO Ambuj Kumar most recently was the co-founder and CEO at Fortanix, where he raised more than $135 million and established the confidential computing security category. Alankrit Chona, Simbian’s co-founder and CTO, has extensive background in high-scale platforms and data engineering from Twitter, and was a founding member of startups Afterpay and Spotnana.

Simbian has received initial investment from security and AI-focused investors Cota Capital, IconVentures, Firebolt and Rain Capital.

Simbian to Sell Security Copilot Through Channel

“Simbian is building a SaaS product and will sell through the channel,” Kumar said. “These channels include traditional VARs, partners, as well as MSSPs. For a business simplifying security operations 10 times, as Simbian does, the beneficiaries are both end customers and security partners.”

Simbian's Ambuj Kumar

Simbian already is working with a few forward-leaning partners, he said.

“If you are an MSSP serving financial or government customers, we may want to chat with you,” Kumar said. “We will be launching our formal program later this year.”

Simbian will build its go-to-market, which is 100% channel-driven, throughout the year, he said. Most of its proactive business will be in North America for now.

“Simbian is the first and only company to build fully autonomous security – humans control security policies, while AI implements those,” Kumar said. “We are the only one to have a security AI agent that works on all security products and provides a natural language interface for everyone from CISOs to analysts. If you ever spend your time doing the same thing repeatedly because some fine details have changed, or you find yourself resolving similar tickets over and over again, Simbian can help. If you wish your security efficiency would be better, or if you wish you had an army of security engineers, Simbian has its army of AI agents that take high-level directions from you and execute them.”