SaaS Alerts 'Responds' to MSP Interest in Google Workspace

The MSP security vendor has expanded the Respond module to support Workspace along with Microsoft 365.

Dave Raffo, MSP News Editor

June 24, 2024

SaaS Alerts on Tuesday extended its Respond automated remediation cybersecurity module to Google Workspace, two years after launching it for Microsoft 365.

Respond is one of three SaaS Alerts modules for MSPs, along with SaaS Alerts Manage and SaaS Alerts Report. Respond lets MSPs configure rules that automatically act when suspicious behavior is detected. The rules are built around “if/then” scenarios. For example, if a successful login occurs from outside of an approved location, Respond temporarily disables the account while blocking new login attempts until the account holder is contacted and the activity is verified.

SaaS Alerts CEO Jim Lippie said MSP customers have been asking for Google Workspace support.

SaaS Alerts' Jim Lippie

“This certainly gives our existing MSPs more functionality,” he said. “They have the ability to gain access to different customers than they had access to before. If they come across a prospect using Google Workspace, there was only so much they could do. A lot of folks in the Google ecosystem never cross over to the Microsoft ecosystem.”

He said Workspace support could help specific industries such as education.

“A lot of K-12 folks are using Google,” he said. “This could be an entry point for them.”

MSPs customers using Office 365 and Google Workspace can copy rules from 365 to Workspace.

SaaS Alerts Manage and Report already are available on Workspace. Lippie said Respond will be available at no extra cost to Workspace customers. SaaS Alerts’ license model is per user, per month. SaaS Alerts sells exclusively through MSPs, with 1,100 customers in 26 countries.

SaaS Alerts claims it processed and alerted MSPs to more than 3.5 billion SaaS events last year and stopped nearly 7,900 security incidents before they became significant compromises. Lippie said compromised business emails and token hijacking are the most common threats thwarted.

"SaaS Alerts has always enhanced my ability to secure my clients by providing the tools to conduct formal IT risk assessments, perform gap analyses both pre- and post-sale, and by aiding in ongoing account and identity provider hardening,” said Chad Edstrand, founder of Edstrand Technology Services. “Now with Respond for Google Workspace, I have an automated layer to swiftly respond to security events faster than I ever could before.”

SaaS Alerts Report gives a detailed look at user behavior and SaaS application events, providing a view of SaaS security for every client. SaaS Alerts Manage enables MSPs to set security even thresholds and integrate SaaS Alerts with other professional services automation (PSA) tools.

Dave Raffo

