Lookout Brings EDR Suite to Pax8 Marketplace

Lookout will now sell its Mobile Endpoint Security software on Pax8's cloud marketplace, offering partners new tools and options for ensuring a user's cybersecurity.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

May 16, 2024

1 Min Read
mobile endpoint security
bangoland/Shutterstock

Lookout, a data-centric cloud security company, announced that it is selling its endpoint detection and response (EDR) software through Pax8's marketplace.

MSPs will now be able to purchase Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security through Pax8's marketplace. The endpoint security solution is backed by actionable threat intelligence from Lookout's mobile dataset and research team.

Lookout Inc.'s Dan Donovan

Lookout's Dan Donovan

“Lookout has been the leader in mobile security since our inception in 2007, and we believe that small to midsized organizations deserve the same comprehensive mobile security solutions offered to large enterprises and government agencies,” said Dan Donovan, chief revenue officer at Lookout. “With Lookout, MSPs can help their customers close critical security gaps on mobile devices such as mobile phishing, malicious websites, and OS/app vulnerabilities.”

Lookout EDR Software Solidifying Security Presence

Lookout's Mobile Endpoint Security software would allow MSPs to deliver managed mobile security services that will protect a customer's personal and professional data across personal and corporate mobile devices.

Lookout has solidified its security offerings over the last few years. The company acquired the password management company SaferPass in 2022, allowing it to ensure passwords were safer and expanding its market presence out to Europe.

Pax8's leadership has shifted in the last month. The cloud marketplace's CEO, John Street announced that he was stepping down from his role on May 1 and that the company's chief technology officer Scott Chasin would take over.

Read more about:

Products and ServicesMSPs

About the Author(s)

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal