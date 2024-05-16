Lookout, a data-centric cloud security company, announced that it is selling its endpoint detection and response (EDR) software through Pax8's marketplace.

MSPs will now be able to purchase Lookout Mobile Endpoint Security through Pax8's marketplace. The endpoint security solution is backed by actionable threat intelligence from Lookout's mobile dataset and research team.

Lookout's Dan Donovan

“Lookout has been the leader in mobile security since our inception in 2007, and we believe that small to midsized organizations deserve the same comprehensive mobile security solutions offered to large enterprises and government agencies,” said Dan Donovan, chief revenue officer at Lookout. “With Lookout, MSPs can help their customers close critical security gaps on mobile devices such as mobile phishing, malicious websites, and OS/app vulnerabilities.”

Lookout EDR Software Solidifying Security Presence

Lookout's Mobile Endpoint Security software would allow MSPs to deliver managed mobile security services that will protect a customer's personal and professional data across personal and corporate mobile devices.

Lookout has solidified its security offerings over the last few years. The company acquired the password management company SaferPass in 2022, allowing it to ensure passwords were safer and expanding its market presence out to Europe.

Pax8's leadership has shifted in the last month. The cloud marketplace's CEO, John Street announced that he was stepping down from his role on May 1 and that the company's chief technology officer Scott Chasin would take over.