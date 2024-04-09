Logpoint is rolling out two new partner programs for channel partners and managed security service providers (MSSPs).

The MSSP program reflects demand from the midmarket for managed security services, said Antti Vilhunen, Logpoint regional director, Northern Europe.

“We’re seeing an increased move in that segment towards MSSPs,” he said.

Vilhunen said MSSPs were offering “extensive cybersecurity skills and advanced threat intelligence technologies” to help customers improve their security posture and manage risk.

Logpoint's Antti Vilhunen

“Our new MSSP program empowers them to capture opportunities and thrive in today’s cybersecurity landscape, delivering the tools, resources, and support they need.”

The MSSP program will come with a dedicated starter pack, which includes Logpoint Director. This is a platform that allows MSSPs to operate and manage large and multitenant deployments. The pack also includes support, training resources, onboarding assistance, and “ongoing enablement opportunities.”

Logpoint is also offering MSSPs two commercial models. The first involves subscription assignments to customers with a subscription for each end customer managed through Logpoint Director. The second focuses on consumption with quarterly reporting and specific pricing structures tailored to consumption levels.

The company also said MSSPs can benefit from a predictable pricing model, based on nodes as opposed to data volumes. This, it said, ensures greater certainty for MSSPs while they scale and capture new business opportunities.

In addition to the MSSP Program, Logpoint has made improvements to its channel partner program.

It now offers “generous margins in a simple and clear structure, reinforcing our commitment to channel partners,” said Vilhunen. ”We have partners across many different regions. We understand that each region has its distinct challenges and opportunities, which the new channel partner program reflects.”

There is a new simplified tiering structure to provide clarity on margin benefits for channel partners. Depending on a regional assessment, partners can achieve silver and gold status, providing access to different levels of training and sales engineering enablement. The total partner discount available is 20% for silver-certified partners and 30% for gold-certified partners.

Logpoint has implemented a streamlined deal registration process, ensuring a replicated experience across regions. This simplification aims to expedite partner transactions and enhance overall operational efficiency.

Recognizing the importance of life-ycle services, partners can resell all Logpoint services, including the newly launched Extended Success Plan, which the company designed to augment partner services and enhance customer success. With the Extended Success plan, channel partners can offer end customers better service-level agreements (SLAs), said the vendor.

Adam Gleeson, vendor alliance manager at reseller CyberLab, has welcomed the changes.

“CyberLab has been a Logpoint reseller partner for more than six years, and we have always found them a vendor that is easy to do business with. The new channel partner program further builds upon our solid relationship, rewarding early engagement through the no nonsense deal registration process.”