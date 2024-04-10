IVANTI SOLUTIONS SUMMIT — At its 2024 Solutions Summit, Ivanti on Wednesday released the findings from its 2024 Everywhere Work report showing flexibility has become a key workplace priority.

The Solutions Summit is taking place in Grapevine, Texas, and has attracted 600 attendees. Ivanti surveyed more than 7,700 executive leaders, IT and cybersecurity professionals‌‌ and office workers in January for its new report.

Ivanti's Jeff Abbott

“Employers seeking to hire top talent should prioritize workplace flexibility, as it has a clear business advantage,” said Jeff Abbott, Ivanti’s CEO. “To effectively implement flexible work arrangements, it's essential to provide employees with the necessary resources, support and secure infrastructure to ensure their success. Neglecting these factors may lead to higher turnover rates and dissatisfaction among valuable employees you are trying to keep engaged.”

Key findings include:

Flexible work options rank higher than remote work.

Women prioritize flexibility more than their male counterparts.

Leaders are out of touch with IT and security needs.

Artificial intelligence (AI) utilization rates are lower than anticipated.

If leaders want to empower employees to work flexibly, deploy AI and automation at scale, and address IT and security needs, then CIOs and CISOs need to align priorities, according to Ivanti. In its research, 52% of IT and security professionals said security data and IT data are siloed inside their organizations. Of those, 84% said silos have a negative impact on security, and 82% said silos drive down productivity. This has a domino effect on how employees work both productively and securely, anytime and anywhere.

Platform Highlighted During Ivanti Solutions Summit

Michelle Hodges, Ivanti’s senior vice president of global channels and alliances, said Ivanti’s platform is the first and only purpose-built platform to connect the CIO to the CISO by allowing them together in a unified platform to discover, manage, secure and service their devices wherever they are.

Ivanti's Michelle Hodges

“It really is somewhat revolutionary to think that we can talk about the budgeting and the allocation, and the infrastructure and location of your devices at the same time that we're making sure that we're not leaving any doors wide open,” she said. “From that end, that creates a tremendous opportunity for our partners. When you have all these different partners coming into a single ecosystem, the opportunity to better service their customers along that journey toward security is just phenomenal. So there are a lot of partners with large install bases that they've been servicing very well and in collaboration with us over the years, but how do we help them along what we call the Neurons [platform] journey? So there's lots of value, both in terms of customer growth, as well as services and value that the partners can offer over time."

Over the past year-and-a-half, Ivanti has been on a journey it calls Project Restore, investing in its partner community to allow them to take advantage of this opportunity, Hodges said.

“We're just excited to look forward and to share our upcoming investments with our partners,” she said.

Scroll through our slideshow above for more on the Ivanti Solutions Summit.