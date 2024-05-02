Guardz Teams with SuperOps to Help MSPs Protect SMBs

Cybersecurity company Guardz, will offer small and medium businesses (SMB) security through a partnership with an AI-powered platform.

Guardz, which provides a unified cybersecurity platform for MSPs, announced on Thursday a partnership with SuperOps, the AI-powered RMM and PSA platform. The goal is to simplify the process of protecting a company's data. Guardz will integrate its platform, which uses the Server Message Block protocol, with SuperOps' PSA-RMM platform.

“For Guardz, this partnership is instrumental in extending our reach and protecting and serving more SMBs and MSPs globally,” said Dor Eisner, CEO and co-founder of Guardz. “By joining forces with SuperOps, we can offer MSPs and small businesses a more cohesive experience, enhancing their ability to safeguard their digital assets across all the different attack vectors more effectively and easily. This synergy not only allows SMBs to defend against evolving threats, but also gives them the peace of mind needed to focus on what matters most — growing their business.”

SuperOps intends to offer small and medium business cybersecurity tools, such as complimentary risk assessments to help clients determine the level of risk that they face so they can act appropriately and acquire the right tools to protect their consumers.

Guardz has been expanding its cybersecurity protection for MSPs for several months. The company launched its Growth Hub last November, which included ROI reporting, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered risk assessment prospecting reports, and support tools to grow a customer's client base.