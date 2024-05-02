Guardz Teams with SuperOps to Help MSPs Protect SMBs

The cybersecurity company announced that it was partnering with SuperOps to combine resources and make the two companies' data easier to access.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

May 2, 2024

2 Min Read
Guards, SuperOps SMB MSP cybersecurity
TierneyMJ/Shutterstock

Cybersecurity company Guardz, will offer small and medium businesses (SMB) security through a partnership with an AI-powered platform.

Guardz, which provides a unified cybersecurity platform for MSPs, announced on Thursday a partnership with SuperOps, the AI-powered RMM and PSA platform. The goal is to simplify the process of protecting a company's data. Guardz will integrate its platform, which uses the Server Message Block protocol, with SuperOps' PSA-RMM platform.

“For Guardz, this partnership is instrumental in extending our reach and protecting and serving more SMBs and MSPs globally,” said Dor Eisner, CEO and co-founder of Guardz. “By joining forces with SuperOps, we can offer MSPs and small businesses a more cohesive experience, enhancing their ability to safeguard their digital assets across all the different attack vectors more effectively and easily. This synergy not only allows SMBs to defend against evolving threats, but also gives them the peace of mind needed to focus on what matters most — growing their business.”

Guardz's Dor Eisner

Guardz's Dor Eisner

SuperOps intends to offer small and medium business cybersecurity tools, such as complimentary risk assessments to help clients determine the level of risk that they face so they can act appropriately and acquire the right tools to protect their consumers.

Related:SuperOps AI: MSPs Should Consider 'What's Possible'

Above: Channel Futures TV's Craig Galbraith talks with SuperOps AI's Juan Fernandez about the company's PSA-RMM platform and some of the biggest challenges facing MSPs today.

Guardz has been expanding its cybersecurity protection for MSPs for several months. The company launched its Growth Hub last November, which included ROI reporting, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered risk assessment prospecting reports, and support tools to grow a customer's client base.

Read more about:

MSPs

About the Author(s)

Christopher Hutton

Christopher Hutton

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

See more from Christopher Hutton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal