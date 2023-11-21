Guardz, a cybersecurity provider securing and insuring small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), has launched its Growth Hub for MSPs.

Growth Hub offers MSPs a range of cybersecurity tools to serve their SMB customers, including ROI reporting, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered risk assessment prospecting reports, and support tools to grow their client base.

“Our holistic platform was built to democratize cybersecurity for SMBs and enable MSPs to thrive," said Dor Eisner, Guardz’s CEO and co-founder. "With everything required for an MSP to protect a business and expand their customer base in one place, we’re allowing our MSP partners to significantly and easily increase their range of capabilities while fostering meaningful business conversion and increasing their revenue streams."

Growth Hub Addresses MSP Challenges

Tasked with simultaneously managing the various needs of businesses across a variety of platforms and tools, MSPs must detect, monitor and resolve a vast amount of security incident alerts and logs, according to Guardz. They are challenged with doing so, all while facing a growing number of attack vectors and breaches.

Small businesses are experiencing record-high attacks, with 73% having suffered a cybersecurity incident in the last year, the company said. In order to best protect these businesses, MSPs require platforms, solutions and support for sales and business development.

With these needs in mind, Guardz launched its Growth Hub to provide MSP partners with support in prospecting and securing their SMB customers.

In addition to Guardz’s all-in-one cybersecurity and insurance solution, which allows MSPs to continuously monitor and protect SMBs’ entire range of assets, the Growth Hub provides MSPs with the following benefits: