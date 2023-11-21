Sponsored By

Growth Hub addresses MSPs' biggest challenges with SMBs.

Edward Gately

November 21, 2023

Guardz, a cybersecurity provider securing and insuring small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), has launched its Growth Hub for MSPs.

Growth Hub offers MSPs a range of cybersecurity tools to serve their SMB customers, including ROI reporting, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered risk assessment prospecting reports, and support tools to grow their client base.

“Our holistic platform was built to democratize cybersecurity for SMBs and enable MSPs to thrive," said Dor Eisner, Guardz’s CEO and co-founder. "With everything required for an MSP to protect a business and expand their customer base in one place, we’re allowing our MSP partners to significantly and easily increase their range of capabilities while fostering meaningful business conversion and increasing their revenue streams."

Growth Hub Addresses MSP Challenges

Tasked with simultaneously managing the various needs of businesses across a variety of platforms and tools, MSPs must detect, monitor and resolve a vast amount of security incident alerts and logs, according to Guardz. They are challenged with doing so, all while facing a growing number of attack vectors and breaches.

Small businesses are experiencing record-high attacks, with 73% having suffered a cybersecurity incident in the last year, the company said. In order to best protect these businesses, MSPs require platforms, solutions and support for sales and business development.

With these needs in mind, Guardz launched its Growth Hub to provide MSP partners with support in prospecting and securing their SMB customers.

In addition to Guardz’s all-in-one cybersecurity and insurance solution, which allows MSPs to continuously monitor and protect SMBs’ entire range of assets, the Growth Hub provides MSPs with the following benefits:

  • On-demand ROI reports, which enable MSPs to demonstrate their immediate value to SMBs by assessing attack attempts, alert remediation and employee security posture.

  • An AI-powered cyber risk assessment prospecting tool that leverages machine learning (ML) to assess businesses' particular cybersecurity vulnerabilities, providing MSPs with security posture reports of their prospective customers.

  • Communication with Guardz channel managers, who can connect MSPs to customer success and support.

  • A subscription overview widget displaying each MSP’s customers’ subscription status for both trial and paying customers.

  • Sales and marketing assets, from industry-specific one-pagers to comprehensive SMB-facing sales decks, designed to assist with MSP business development. Guardz also provides brand customization, enabling MSPs to personalize the materials with their own name, logo and contact details to ensure a consistent brand experience across content.

  • Access to the Guardz referral program, which offers a commission of up to $1,000 per MSP conversion.

