Cycode Unleashes New ASPM Marketplace

Cycode has launched its new application security posture management (ASPM) Marketplace featuring more than 100 connectors and integrations.

The ASPM Marketplace allows customers to integrate and ingest findings from relevant third-party security tools, complement and contextualize those findings with native scanners, and eliminate gaps within supply chain security.

Amir Kazemi, Cycode’s director of product marketing, said the ASPM Marketplace showcases the company’s range of connectors and integrations that help customers discover solutions that augment Cycode’s complete ASPM platform.

Cycode's Amir Kazemi

“Security teams today require the optionality to either leverage Cycode’s proprietary code-to-cloud scanning capabilities or easily connect into the security tools they already use,” he said.

Industry’s First ASPM Marketplace

Cycode is focused on building compelling use cases around the most relevant tools its customers rely on to ship secure code, Kazemi said.

“The industry’s first ASPM marketplace highlights the most relevant AppSec and cloud security connectors that enable our risk intelligence graph (RIG) to provide industry-leading prioritization, and remediation for development teams,” he said. “We are the only complete ASPM platform to make a distinction between (a) real-time discoverability and visibility into your continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline and DevOps tools across your software development life cycle (SDLC); and (b) to ingest, correlate, deduplicate and prioritize third-party security tools for real-time visibility into your security posture.”

Related:New Programs for Channel Partners: Eaton, Cisco, Kaseya, eSentire

By utilizing the Cycode ConnectorX module and its open-click-connect APSM capability, customers can ingest third-party security data into Cycode. This allows native scanners to provide additional context and deliver a “trust but verify” approach.

“Our goal for the marketplace is to better serve our customers with more integrations and connectors into the existing security, CI/CD and DevOps tooling they use,” Kazemi said. “Additionally, we want to drive adoption of our tech partners’ products through the marketplace and jointly deliver better security outcomes for our customers. Cycode is positioned to be the first complete ASPM platform — unifying the capabilities of our RIG, native scanners and now an industry-leading portfolio of connectors via our ASPM marketplace.”

Cycode also has hired Prasad Raman as its new head of strategic alliances. Raman will spearhead Cycode’s business development efforts with technology partners, GSIs and cloud service providers.

Cycode's Prasad Raman

Prior to Cycode, he led strategic alliances at SecurityScorecard, and held product management and corporate strategy roles at IBM.

"Having spent years in the cybersecurity industry, I know the value of deep strategic alliances and the importance of bringing integrated solutions to customers,” Raman said. “Cycode is on an exciting trajectory, and I’m thrilled to build a network of alliances helping us deliver the industry’s only complete ASPM.”