CPX 2024 — Check Point Software Technologies is incorporating more and more artificial intelligence (AI) into its threat prevention tools. And there's more on the way this year.

That’s according to Gil Shwed, Check Point’s CEO and founder. He gave the opening keynote on day one of CPX 2024 in Las Vegas Wednesday. Partners and customers are among the more than 3,000 attendees.

“We truly are facing today the fifth generation of cyberattacks, super sophisticated, super damaging attacks,” Shwed said. “We need to be on the forefront of protecting and preventing.”

Last year brought 5,000 attacks on large organizations and a 90% increase in ransomware attacks, he said.

“We need a platform to defend against what’s coming,” Shwed said on stage at CPX 2024.

Check Point’s Infinity platform is AI-powered and cloud-delivered. Of the more than 90 security engines Check Point has developed over 30 years to identify and stop attacks, AI powers more than 50 of them.

“Over the last year, we’ve added a new AI security engine to our platform almost every month,” Shwed said. “Our innovation is getting faster and faster. We prevent 3 billion attacks every year … in 2 seconds. But we want to move even more into the AI generation and generative AI, taking AI to the next level. 'How does it work for me? How do I get the benefit of AI?'”

CPX 2024 Unveiling: Check Point Infinity AI Copilot

Shwed at CPX 2024 introduced Infinity AI Copilot, “your most powerful security teammate to help you do your job.” Infinity AI Copilot addresses the growing global shortage of cybersecurity practitioners by boosting the efficiency and effectiveness of security teams.

Users can ask Copilot questions, such as, “How do I create a new policy?” and it will provide the solution and install it.

“This is just one thing we can imagine doing with AI,” Shwed said.

In addition, Check Point is launching Quantum Force, a new line of security appliances. It includes 10 new network security gateways “maximizing the power of AI and cloud,” he said.

Shwed offered evidence for why he thinks Check Point has the best prevention platform. The latest Miercom test shows Check Point delivers a 99.8% block rate on new malware, while the competitors average 70%, he said.

Competitors’ prevention rates included: Fortinet at 84%, Zsclalet at 75.4%, Palo Alto Networks at 69.4% and Cisco at 47.8%.

Miercom’s 2024 Security Benchmark Report shows 177 types of attacks annually, which translates to three types of new attacks weekly.

“With Check Point, all of these attacks will be blocked,” Shwed said. “We are delivering the best security, and we want everybody to use it and use it to the full extent.”