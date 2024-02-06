Sponsored By

Gil Shwed Stepping Down as Check Point's CEO

The search is on for a new chief executive.

Edward Gately

February 6, 2024

2 Min Read
CEO Gil Shwed transitions roles at Check Point Software

Gil Shwed is leaving his role as Check Point Software Technologies’ CEO to take a new position with the company.

Shwed announced his upcoming transition to executive chairman as part of Check Point’s fourth-quarter and 2023 full-year earnings. He’s been Check Point’s CEO for 30 years and also founded the company.

“In 2023, Check Point hit the 30-year milestone as a company,” he said. “We have delivered 30 years of growth and achieved record highs in almost every parameter for the year. We have an incredibly strong security platform with a super-strong team around the world and proven execution. I feel it is the right time for me to focus on the evolution of Check Point and its next stage. I intend to transition into the role of executive chairman, charting the future of Check Point and the cybersecurity market. We’re initiating the succession process to hire a new CEO, and once completed, I will transition into my new position as executive chairman. I’m excited to enter 2024 with a great technology pipeline, and a fully energized global team that is ready to deliver a bright and secure future for our customers.”

Check Point sent us the following statement when we asked about the search for a new CEO: 

“There's no set timeline; Gil just announced that the process to find a CEO has begun, that’s all. Check Point continues our dedication to our partners, with one of our main priorities in 2024 being the support and enhancement of our new channel program features.”

For fiscal year 2023, Check Point reported a 4% year-over-year increase in total revenue, exceeding $2.4 billion. Profit was $840 million, up from $797 million for the previous year.

Total revenue also grew 4% in the fourth quarter, while profit declined from $270 million for the year-ago quarter to $250 million.

“Our industry-leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered, and cloud-delivered Infinity security platform continued to drive customer adoption and bolstered our 15% growth in security subscriptions revenues for the quarter,” Shwed said. “Our R&D organization continues to deliver industry leading threat prevention rates and innovative AI technologies, while our sales force executed a turnaround in customer engagement, delivering double-digit new business growth in the fourth quarter.”

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPs

About the Author(s)

Edward Gately

Edward Gately

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

As news editor, Edward Gately covers cybersecurity, new channel programs and program changes, M&A and other IT channel trends. Prior to Informa, he spent 26 years as a newspaper journalist in Texas, Louisiana and Arizona.

See more from Edward Gately
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 11 - Mar 14, 2024
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry. We will be back at the Venetian Resort, March 11-14, 2024. 2024: March 11-14, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2025: March 24-27, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2026: April 13-16, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2027: March 15-18, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2028: March 27-30, The Venetian, Las Vegas
Get your pass for #CPExpo