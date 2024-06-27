CF: Arctic Wolf recently unveiled new Security Operations Bundles. Will those create new opportunities for partners? If so, how?

WB: It's pricing and packaging, and bundles are to help us go faster with our partner community. In the bundling model, there are nine different configurations you can have with pricing and packaging. It starts with picking the solution that is right for you. And in that solution, it's either Security Operations Core, Security Operations Plus or Security Operations Total.

At a high level, Core is our bread-and-butter product, managed detection and response (MDR). And then as you move down, additional modules get added, as well as a beefier security operations warranty. And the farther you go, the more that you have the opportunity to mitigate risk and transfer risk through the models. But it allows the customer to pick the right model for them.

And then the second piece of it is the concierge tiering, us delivering the service, us working with the customer to provide security and business outcomes. Do you want silver, gold or platinum? And what comes with silver is a named security engineer, 24/7 security operations center (SOC) support, escalation follow-up and then proactive touch points. And then as you go down the stack to gold or platinum, it just becomes beefier. What this will help us do is simplify our quote-to-cash process with our partner community. It is easier to understand and digest, and enable on, and it will make us go faster with our joint customers and prospects.