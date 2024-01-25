Sponsored By

AI Wars at AWS, Azure, Google, More Attract FTC ScrutinyAI Wars at AWS, Azure, Google, More Attract FTC Scrutiny

The agency is looking at the myriad deals among AI developers and cloud providers. Plus, more on Broadcom post-VMware, AWS growth and other news.

Kelly Teal

January 26, 2024

4 Slides
AI wars

The AI wars among cloud providers are intensifying, and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has the companies in its sights.

This week, the agency said it’s investigating whether the myriad deals among AI developers and cloud computing vendors are inhibiting competition. The FTC’s announcement comes a year after the AI wars started in earnest, and changed the course of 2023 for the tech sector and indirect channel alike.

There’s more happening in cloud than just AI, though — but we do say that with the caveat that most of the developments we’re reporting in this new cloud roundup pertain to the endless AI wars. That said, Broadcom, post-VMware acquisition, has hit its highest stock price yet, partly due to its potential in AI. And Hugging Face and Google Cloud have a new deal in place around, what else, AI.

From there, we take a look at Amazon Web Services’ growth plans in the United States and Japan, and Eviden’s latest strategy with Microsoft around cloud growth.

Click the image above to start with the latest from the FTC on the AI wars.

Read more about:

MSPs

About the Author(s)

Kelly Teal

Kelly Teal

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Kelly Teal has more than 20 years’ experience as a journalist, editor and analyst, with longtime expertise in the indirect channel. She worked on the Channel Partners magazine staff for 11 years. Kelly now is principal of Kreativ Energy LLC.

See more from Kelly Teal
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Mar 11 - Mar 14, 2024
The Channel Partners Conference & Expo, co-located with Channel Futures MSP Summit, is the gathering place for the technology services community. Agents, VARs, MSPs, integrators and service providers will converge to share ideas and drive discussion on the topics shaping our industry. We will be back at the Venetian Resort, March 11-14, 2024. 2024: March 11-14, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2025: March 24-27, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2026: April 13-16, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2027: March 15-18, The Venetian, Las Vegas 2028: March 27-30, The Venetian, Las Vegas
Get your pass for #CPExpo