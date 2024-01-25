AI Wars at AWS, Azure, Google, More Attract FTC ScrutinyAI Wars at AWS, Azure, Google, More Attract FTC Scrutiny
The agency is looking at the myriad deals among AI developers and cloud providers. Plus, more on Broadcom post-VMware, AWS growth and other news.
January 26, 2024
The AI wars among cloud providers are intensifying, and the U.S. Federal Trade Commission has the companies in its sights.
This week, the agency said it’s investigating whether the myriad deals among AI developers and cloud computing vendors are inhibiting competition. The FTC’s announcement comes a year after the AI wars started in earnest, and changed the course of 2023 for the tech sector and indirect channel alike.
There’s more happening in cloud than just AI, though — but we do say that with the caveat that most of the developments we’re reporting in this new cloud roundup pertain to the endless AI wars. That said, Broadcom, post-VMware acquisition, has hit its highest stock price yet, partly due to its potential in AI. And Hugging Face and Google Cloud have a new deal in place around, what else, AI.
From there, we take a look at Amazon Web Services’ growth plans in the United States and Japan, and Eviden’s latest strategy with Microsoft around cloud growth.
Click the image above to start with the latest from the FTC on the AI wars.
