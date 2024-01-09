The Pax8 cloud marketplace has two new top executives to lead it into the new year.

Robert Belgrave takes on the role of chief operating officer. He joined the company three years ago from Wirehive, the U.K.-based cloud hosting and consultancy company, where he was CEO, upon Pax8's acquisition of Wirehive.

Belgrave immediately took on the role of CEO EMEA, then became global chief people officer. Pax8 is tasking him with optimizing and aligning operations "to realize Pax8's mission, vision and strategy."

“We have the incredible opportunity to reshape the face of SMB software consumption for the next decade," said Belgrave. "To realize that potential, it's all about driving the business at scale and improving how we plan and organize ourselves."

A key focus for Belgrave will be continuing to attract and retain top personnel to the company.

Also climbing the corporate ladder at Pax8 is new chief product officer Libby McIlhanny. Hers is a promotion from senior VP of product, where she has led the company's product strategy and execution for the past two years. The cloud marketplace provider credits McIlhanny with growing and developing Pax8's marketplace "vision" that it unveiled last summer at its Beyond event in Denver.

Chief product officer is a new role at Pax8, a position that McIlhanny says will surely benefit partners.

"My focus will be on accelerating Pax8's transformation into a product-led technology company," she said. "Our advancements in product development will, in turn, accelerate the growth of our partners and vendors through customer acquisition and data-driven insights.”

“These changes reflect our commitment to scaling at pace while delivering exceptional experiences and results to our partners, vendors and employees," said John Street, Pax8 CEO. "Rob and Libby will bring extensive leadership and technical expertise to the COO and CPO roles, strengthening our capabilities to deliver on our ambitious goals.”