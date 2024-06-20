Channel Veteran Ferrigno Leaving ATSG

Anthony Ferrigno, SVP of service portfolio management at ATSG, said on Thursday that he was part of a "reduction in force" at the managed service provider, and that he'll be leaving the company.

His departure comes among layoffs at ATSG and changes in leadership.

ATSG's Anthony Ferrigno

"During my tenure as SVP at ATSG, I had the privilege of leading a talented team and contributing to significant advancements in our sales, automation platforms, solutions and services, as well as our got to market strategy," Ferrigno told Channel Futures. "Recently, I was part of a reduction in force, a strategic decision made in response to a change in the company’s executive management. While this was a difficult decision, I understand the broader business context and respect the direction the company is taking. I am proud of the accomplishments we achieved together and am grateful for the support of my colleagues."

Ferrigno said that his departure from the company was driven by a number of leadership changes as well as turnover. This all comes after Anthony D'Ambrosi left his position as ATSG CEO in April to lead Abacus Group.

(Disclosure: Ferrigno is a member of Informa Tech's MSP Advisory Board.)

Ferrigno Moving On to Other Opportunities From ATSG

Ferrigno said he is seeking additional opportunities but has not said if he's accepted any position.

The former SVP has worked in the channel since the 1980s. Previous roles include CTO and VP of business development at AlphaNet from 2000-2003, followed by nine years at CIBER. He went on to serve as VP of global sales at CenturyLink in 2012 before he moved to ATSG in 2018.