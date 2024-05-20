Private-equity firm Thoma Bravo is selling machine identity management provider Venafi to CyberArk.

The deal, tabulated at $1.54 billion, pairs Venafi's certificate life-cycle management and other machine identity-focused technologies with CyberArk’s secrets management capabilities. Venafi's other services include private public key infrastructure (PKI).

The deal consists of about $1 billion in cash and about $500 million in stock. It will close in the second half of 2024, the companies said.

Thoma Bravo in 2020, when it made a strategic growth investment in Venafi, valued the company at $1.15 billion. At the time, it had acquired a majority stake in Venafi.

“Over the course of our investment, Venafi has accelerated SaaS growth, expanded margins, and successfully created a best-in-class SaaS offering, setting the stage for continued innovation," Thoma Bravo partner Chip Virnig said. "We believe CyberArk is a great partner for Venafi and that the scaled end-to-end machine identity security platform created by this strategic combination will deliver significant value to shareholders.”

Whereas CyberArk focuses on humanity identity security to control privileges and prevent data misuse, Venafi brings in a focus on machines and devices. CyberArk executives estimate that their total addressable market has expanded from about $50 billion to $60 billion through adding this machine focus.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone for CyberArk, enabling us to further our vision to secure every identity – human and machine – with the right level of privilege controls,” CyberArk CEO Matt Cohen said. “By combining forces with Venafi, we are expanding our abilities to secure machine identities in a cloud-first, GenAI, post-quantum world.

The companies said that 95% of its revenue is recurring, thanks to software-as-a-service (SaaS) and term-based licensing. Venafi reportedly drives about $150 million annual recurring revenue.

Thoma Bravo's flipping of Venafi comes a month after the private equity company announced the acquisition of Darktrace. That deal was worth $5.32 billion.

There's no shortage of cybersecurity-related wheeling and dealing taking place in the Thoma Bravo portfolio.

Exabeam last week said it was buying Thoma Bravo's LogRhythm. In March, Thoma Bravo-backed Delinea (formerly known as Centrify) said it was buying Fastpath from Pamlico Capital, four years after Pamlico made a growth investment in Fastpath.