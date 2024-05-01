The 20 MSP Acquires 3 More MSPs, Now 33 in 2 Years

The 20 MSP's acquisitions have risen to 33 since its initial efforts in 2022.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

May 1, 2024

2 Min Read
The 20 MSP makes more acquisitions
Atstock Productions/Shutterstock

The 20 MSP, quickly acquiring companies in the IT marketplace, has added three more managed service providers to its rolls in its race to expand.

The company announced on Wednesday that Tech Junkies MSP, Matrix Solutions and Level 10 Technology will join its ranks. The three companies, which are based around the United States, are the latest additions in a rather aggressive approach to acquisitions that The 20 MSP has instituted since 2022. The company has acquired 33 MSPs in that two-year period, but the organization’s CEO, Tim Conkle, insisted that they’re not acting too quickly. 

The 20 MSP's Tim Conkle

"While it's true we're acquiring MSPs at a fast clip, there's absolutely nothing rushed about our process," Conkle said. "That's because we prioritize alignment in our selection of acquisition targets. This is essential to the end game, which is of course building a truly national MSP with uniformly excellent service."

The 20 MSP is a consortium with more than 150 MSP members in smaller markets across the United States. The companies leverage their shared processes and resources, as well as economies of scale, to compete with much larger MSPs on a national scale.

All of the acquisitions were "financed by cash flow and commercial banking," a spokesperson for 20 MSP told Channel Futures, and the companies were offered "extremely attractive deals founded on favorable valuations."

Related:The 20 MSP Bags 3 More Companies, Chases National Status

Conkle described his acquisition strategy this week during an MSP M&A panel at Kaseya Connect in Las Vegas.

“We’re in a round of rollups,” he said. “We’ve done 20 over the last 18 months, and we have three more slotted while I’m here. The thought process I had, even in the beginning, was ‘OK, we roll up better and stronger together.'"

