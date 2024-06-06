Tenable Acquiring DSPM Provider Eureka Security

Tenable is acquiring Eureka Security, an Israel-based provider of data security posture management (DSPM) for cloud environments.

Tenable isn’t disclosing financial details of the acquisition, which should close this month.

Tenable said in an announcement that adding DSPM capabilities to its application protection platform (CNAPP) lets its customers find key evidence of data risk. That includes observint where in the cloud sensitive data resides, the people that can that data and the extent of the risk posed by potential a data compromise. This form of visibility plays a crucial role in organizations accurately assessing their cloud security compliance, the company said.

In the 2024 Tenable Cloud Security Outlook study, 95% of organizations polled had experienced cloud-related breaches in the previous 18 months. Among those, 92% reported exposure of sensitive data, and a majority acknowledged being harmed by the data exposure.

Eureka Security Acquisition to Benefit Tenable Partners

Shai Morag, Tenable’s senior vice president and general manager of cloud security, said by offering a complete cloud security solution with enhanced visibility into sensitive data locations, access management and risk severity, partners can meet the evolving needs of customers, driving higher sales and customer satisfaction.

“Tenable Cloud Security is a unified CNAPP that already includes such capabilities as cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM), cloud security posture management (CSPM), Kubernetes security posture management (KSPM), container security, cloud workload protection and more,” he said. “The addition of Eureka’s DSPM technology helps provide even more context on the cloud risk that may exist for holistic protection of customer data.”

The Eureka Security DSPM capabilities should be natively integrated into Tenable Cloud Security and its CNAPP solution later this year.

Tenable's Shai Morag

“We anticipate that Eureka will give our partners another very compelling reason to sell Tenable Cloud Security,” Morag said. “The seamless addition of Eureka into Tenable Cloud Security offers partners increased revenue potential, and enhances their ability to help customers improve their security posture and navigate the dynamic cloud landscape with confidence.”

“Eureka Security's data-centric approach provides the visibility, control and automation needed to navigate the dynamic cloud landscape, while ensuring the highest level of security and compliance,” said Liat Hayun, Eureka Security’s co-founder and CEO. “We're excited to join Tenable. Integrating our capabilities into Tenable’s CNAPP offering creates a compelling capability for customers. Tenable also brings an expansive customer base, and strong go-to-market capabilities. We couldn't have found a better match to help us expand our mission to reduce cloud data risk globally.”

Eureka's Liat Hayun

The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on revenue this year, Tenable said.