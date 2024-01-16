Sponsored By

The acquisition will bring new opportunities to Snyk's partner ecosystem.

Edward Gately

January 16, 2024

Snyk is acquiring Helios, an Israel-based startup, to further advance its cloud-to-code risk visibility.

The acquisition accelerates the evolution of Snyk AppRisk and allows enterprise security teams to more effectively manage their global application security programs at scale. Snyk isn’t saying how much it's paying for Helios.

Snyk will now combine Helios’ full-stack runtime data collection and insights with its developer security platform to provide customers with a comprehensive picture of their applications, spanning the entire software development life cycle.

Snyk customers can now get security context from all phases of development, from when code is built, to when it is compiled and deployed, facilitating DevSecOps collaboration.

Helios' Risk Visibility Functionality

With Helios’ risk visibility functionality, Snyk can now bring greater benefit to its strategic partners by leveraging these runtime insights for complementary value, the company said. In both the near and long term, Snyk plans to create even more advantages and opportunities within its partner ecosystem for mutual customers looking to benefit from enhanced runtime data, visibility and analysis.

Snyk's Peter McKay

"As the pace and complexity of software development continues to rapidly increase, we’ve seen our global customers reap enormous productivity gains, but often at the cost of increased risk and critical security concerns,” said Peter McKay, Snyk’s CEO. “This acquisition was executed with those valid concerns top of mind. We’re excited to welcome the Helios team and look forward to continuing to push the market forward with our application security posture management (ASPM) vision and enhanced solution."

Related:The Gately Report: Snyk Partners Crucial in Improving Supply Chain Security

Snyk said the Helios acquisition is the latest move demonstrating its vision for developer-led ASPM. Snyk acquired ASPM leader Enso Security last June, adding prioritization and remediation capabilities to its existing platform. In December, the company followed that acquisition with the launch of its ASPM solution, Snyk AppRisk, a tool designed to help AppSec teams govern their security program in collaboration with development and reduce risk.

Edward Gately

Edward Gately

Senior News Editor, Channel Futures

As news editor, Edward Gately covers cybersecurity, new channel programs and program changes, M&A and other IT channel trends. Prior to Informa, he spent 26 years as a newspaper journalist in Texas, Louisiana and Arizona.

