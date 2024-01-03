SentinelOne is acquiring PingSafe, a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) provider, to expand its cloud security portfolio.

Founded by Anand Prakash, a top white hacker, PingSafe is the first CNAPP provider to bring offensive security testing to cloud security and offers secrets scanning features that other vendors lack, the companies said.

SentinelOne said with PingSafe it will redefine cloud security.

SentinelOne isn’t saying how much it's paying for PingSafe. It expects to close the deal in the first quarter of its fiscal 2025, which starts Feb. 1.

Ric Smith, SentinelOne’s chief product and technology officer, said the majority of today’s cyberattacks start with endpoints and identities, and security teams can’t stop them without comprehensive visibility across all vectors.

SentinelOne's Ric Smith

“CNAPP alone can’t provide this,” he said. “With the acquisition of PingSafe, SentinelOne will integrate its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered workload protection and complete analytical capabilities with PingSafe’s comprehensive CNAPP, creating a unified security platform that protects the entire enterprise across endpoints, identities and clouds. And this will open significant, new opportunities for our partners to expand and grow their business.”

Extending Cloud Security Capabilities

SentinelOne said it’s been steadily extending its cloud security capabilities beyond cloud workload security, and the acquisition of PingSafe will accelerate this strategy. The move also aligns with the Singularity Unity Release strategy SentinelOne announced in November to transform security operations centers (SOCs).

“PingSafe’s extensive portfolio goes head-to-head with other leading CNAPP solutions, and immediately gives SentinelOne and its partners leading coverage across cloud security posture management (CSPM), secrets scanning, log analytics and cloud,” Smith said. “And when you combine it with SentinelOne’s Singularity Data Lake, Purple AI, endpoint security and identity security capabilities, we can provide a differentiated, cost-effective alternative to standalone CNAPP offerings that simplifies work and enhances productivity for security teams.”

Differentiated Capabilities

With the acquisition of PingSafe, SentinelOne will offer differentiated capabilities such as advanced secrets scanning of runtime and build-time environments, and an attack surface management rules engine that runs breach and attack simulation scenarios against internet-exposed cloud assets to identify how an adversary could compromise those assets, said Smith.

“These capabilities will be in addition to core CNAPP capabilities like (CSPM), Kubernetes security posture management, agentless vulnerability scanning and shift-left infrastructure-as-code scanning,” Smith said.

“SentinelOne is a pioneer and leader in AI-powered security, and we share a common mission to secure the cloud and make the internet a safer place,” Prakash said. “The combination of our cutting-edge CNAPP capabilities with SentinelOne’s market-leading AI security platform will supercharge cloud security by providing world-class protection for multicloud infrastructure, from development to deployment.”