Omega Acquisition List Grows With Amnet, Cloudpath Connectivity

Cloudpath cloud connectivity is key piece of Omega’s Amnet pickup.

Dave Raffo, MSP News Editor

June 6, 2024

3 Min Read
The Omega acquisition of Amnet enhances Omeg's multicloud connectivity.
maxsattana/Shutterstock

Omega Systems this week acquired Amnet Technology Solutions and its Cloudpath connectivity platform.

Omega CEO Mike Fuhrman said Amnet is a good cultural fit and extends Omega’s customer base from the Northeast U.S. to Virginia, Maryland and the Midwest. From the technology side, Cloudpath’s multi-cloud connectivity built by Amnet was the key piece of the Omega acquisition.

Mike_Fuhrman.PNG

Omega's Mike Fuhrman

“What has me so excited about Amnet is the Cloudpath connectivity,” Fuhrman said. “The network is so important to workload performance. In the multi-cloud, multi-site world that we all live in, having the ability to have private, secure and scalable connectivity for assets, whether they sit in multiple public clouds and private clouds on-premises, or with SaaS providers, that is the glue that brings everything together. In addition to the cultural fit and geographical fit with Amnet, the capability set that we acquired was huge for us.”

Along with its managed services, Amnet’s Cloudpath provides a secure connection to SaaS providers and public clouds such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and more. Fuhrman said Cloudpath will enable Omega to help its SMB and small enterprise customers optimize public and private cloud workloads.

“I think that's a very, very strong capability that many MSPs do not have the ability to deliver today,” Fuhrman said. “Every customer is on a hybrid IT journey. They're somewhere on this journey from the days of old when everything was sitting inside your four walls, and you could touch it and see the lights, to now having things spread across where each workload is put in the proper place. Our customers are trying to figure out what makes sense to go into Azure, what makes sense to go into AWS, and what should go in Google. ‘When is it right for me to go from on-prem to a SaaS solution?’ It might make sense to put some Azure, some in AWS and some in private cloud and keep some on-prem, and now you've created the sprawl of workloads that is really hard to manage from a cost and management perspective.”

Amnet adds to Omega acquisition list

Omega ranked 51st on the Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501 list. This was the fourth Omega acquisition since it received an investment from private equity firm Pfingsten Partners in 2021. Fuhrman said the goal of the Omega acquisitions is to build a super-regional MSP in the Northeast.

Adding 14 people from Amnet brings Omega’s head count to more than 200.

Omega Systems’ customer base spans financial services, professional services, life sciences and maritime transportation.

“From the first meeting, Omega felt like a natural fit for Amnet – a perfect home for our employees, customers and legacy,” Amnet founder and CEO Alex Sulpizi said. “I’m thrilled to expand on our success at Amnet and Cloudpath and to accelerate growth by leveraging Omega’s incredible innovation, expertise and customer-driven commitment.”

Read more about:

MSPs

About the Author(s)

Dave Raffo

Dave Raffo

MSP News Editor, Channel Futures

Dave Raffo has written about IT for more than two decades, focusing mainly on data storage, data center infrastructure and public cloud. He was a news editor and editorial director at TechTarget’s storage group for 13 years, news editor for storage-centric Byte and Switch, and a research analyst for Evaluator Group. In addition to covering news and writing in-depth features and columns, Dave has moderated panels at tech conferences. While at TechTarget, Raffo Dave won several American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) awards for writing and editing, including for column writing.

Raffo covers the managed services industry for Channel Futures. His reporting beat includes the MSPs, key vendors and tech suppliers with managed services programs, platform providers, distributors and all key players in this sector of the market. Dave also works closely on the Channel Futures MSP 501 and our live events.

Raffo has also worked for United Press International, EdTech magazine, Windows Magazine and Data Center Intelligence Group (DCIG) in reporting, editing and research analyst roles.

See more from Dave Raffo
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal