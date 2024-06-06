Omega Systems this week acquired Amnet Technology Solutions and its Cloudpath connectivity platform.

Omega CEO Mike Fuhrman said Amnet is a good cultural fit and extends Omega’s customer base from the Northeast U.S. to Virginia, Maryland and the Midwest. From the technology side, Cloudpath’s multi-cloud connectivity built by Amnet was the key piece of the Omega acquisition.

Omega's Mike Fuhrman

“What has me so excited about Amnet is the Cloudpath connectivity,” Fuhrman said. “The network is so important to workload performance. In the multi-cloud, multi-site world that we all live in, having the ability to have private, secure and scalable connectivity for assets, whether they sit in multiple public clouds and private clouds on-premises, or with SaaS providers, that is the glue that brings everything together. In addition to the cultural fit and geographical fit with Amnet, the capability set that we acquired was huge for us.”

Along with its managed services, Amnet’s Cloudpath provides a secure connection to SaaS providers and public clouds such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and more. Fuhrman said Cloudpath will enable Omega to help its SMB and small enterprise customers optimize public and private cloud workloads.

“I think that's a very, very strong capability that many MSPs do not have the ability to deliver today,” Fuhrman said. “Every customer is on a hybrid IT journey. They're somewhere on this journey from the days of old when everything was sitting inside your four walls, and you could touch it and see the lights, to now having things spread across where each workload is put in the proper place. Our customers are trying to figure out what makes sense to go into Azure, what makes sense to go into AWS, and what should go in Google. ‘When is it right for me to go from on-prem to a SaaS solution?’ It might make sense to put some Azure, some in AWS and some in private cloud and keep some on-prem, and now you've created the sprawl of workloads that is really hard to manage from a cost and management perspective.”

Amnet adds to Omega acquisition list

Omega ranked 51st on the Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501 list. This was the fourth Omega acquisition since it received an investment from private equity firm Pfingsten Partners in 2021. Fuhrman said the goal of the Omega acquisitions is to build a super-regional MSP in the Northeast.

Adding 14 people from Amnet brings Omega’s head count to more than 200.

Omega Systems’ customer base spans financial services, professional services, life sciences and maritime transportation.

“From the first meeting, Omega felt like a natural fit for Amnet – a perfect home for our employees, customers and legacy,” Amnet founder and CEO Alex Sulpizi said. “I’m thrilled to expand on our success at Amnet and Cloudpath and to accelerate growth by leveraging Omega’s incredible innovation, expertise and customer-driven commitment.”