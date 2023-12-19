Okta is acquiring Spera Security, an Israel-based identity security platform provider.

Okta isn’t saying how much it's shelling out for Sprea, but according to Calcalist, the price tag is between $100 million and $130 million.

With Spera Security, Okta plans to broaden its identity threat detection and security posture management capabilities.

The acquisition should close during Okta’s fiscal first quarter beginning Feb. 1.

Spera Security builds on Okta’s existing identity threat detection and response (ITDR) capabilities with a focus on security posture management and attack surface management. With Spera Security, Okta said it will equip its customers with richer insights and technology to elevate their identity security posture management, and quickly identify, detect and remediate risks.

Spera Security Offers More to Okta Partners

Arnab Bose, Okta’s chief product officer for Workforce Identity Cloud, tells us his company believes its partner community will be bullish on the acquisition. Combining Okta and Spera Security will provide critical insights into detecting threats and identifying areas where tighter security is needed to create a more secure infrastructure.

Okta's Arnab Bose

“Okta’s partners will be able to gain access to critical tools that will allow them to analyze and quickly understand a customer's environment,” he said. “Once we better understand what’s happening in the customer environment, partners can recommend other security products or best practices. These could span security information and event management (SIEM), extended detection and response (XDR), or network security Identity solutions that give customers the flexibility to stay on top of ongoing changes and provide lasting value.”

With Spera Security, Okta partners can deliver identity assessments with the ability to uncover threats and misconfigurations within their identity provider (IdP), and across their SaaS and infrastructure applications, Bose said.

“These assessments could include analysis, prioritization of customers’ security issues, compliance reporting and monitoring, and alignment with industry security benchmarks,” he said.

Spera Security has a small partner ecosystem today, Bose said.

“We will pull their technology into our ecosystem to give our partners more capabilities to deliver to our customers,” he said.

In March, Spera Security announced it raised a $10 million seed funding round led by YL Ventures, with participation from a number of prominent angel investors and serial entrepreneurs.