Peter Melby to Replace Mitch Morgan as New Charter CEO

Peter Melby is taking the helm of the Oval Partners-backed MSP New Charter Technologies.

Melby has moved from chief revenue officer to CEO, replacing Mitch Morgan. Morgan is taking on the role of executive chairman after almost four years leading the company.

Morgan said New Charter has accomplished almost double the growth it initially expected to achieve.

New Charter's Mitch Morgan

".... and we've achieved it by building the most desired home for best-in-class MSPs who want to continue their entrepreneurial journey,” Morgan said. “Peter and I dreamed about these possibilities before New Charter was a reality. This natural step in our plan adds to our leadership and solidifies the longevity of our vision and our industry-leading model."

Morgan founded the company in 2019 alongside private equity firm Oval Partners.

Who Is Peter Melby?

New Charter in 2021 bought Melby's MSP Greystone Technology Group.

Greystone has gained multiple MSP 501 recognitions, including being one of the fastest-growing MSPs in 2023.

Prior to founding Greystone in 2001, Melby owned a web designed company and performed IT consulting.

New Charter executives pointed to Melby's experiences leading organizations through change.

"It's a difficult time to be an IT provider without scale and maturity. At the same time, many attempts to scale IT service organizations have driven misalignment between the business and their employees and customers," Melby said.

Morgan pointed to changes on the horizon for the MSP sector.

“The industry is about to go through an unprecedented shift, powered by technology, that will change every aspect of the business," Morgan said. "Adding more energy to our leadership will allow us to be the market leader in this next turn. Peter and I look forward to seizing this opportunity."