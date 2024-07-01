Insight Enterprises Adds New World Tech via Acquisition

The solutions integrator will add NWT's UK-based team of consultants teams in an effort to expand its expertise and provide necessary services.

Christopher Hutton, Technology Reporter

July 1, 2024

Insight Enterprises acquires New World Tech
Solutions integrator giant Insight Enterprises, No. 1 on this year's Channel Futures MSP 501, has acquired New World Tech in an attempt to expand its presence in the United Kingdom and provide additional technology services.

Insight announced the acquisition on Monday. NWT will provide Insight with its real-world IT experience and deliver projects in an assortment of industries. The company hopes to incorporate NWT's experience into its own work.

“This acquisition is an important milestone for Insight in its evolution,” said Adrian Gregory, Insight Enterprises' EMEA president. “Organisations need a partner to advise, design, build and implement their future business models using technology, accelerating their digital journey. With the addition of NWT, Insight can build upon its expertise as a solutions integrator. Their approach and techniques are rooted in diligence and precision, and they have a reputation for delivering quality, timeliness and value.”  

NWT specializes in advisory, assurance and technical services for public sector clients.

The acquisition arrives months after Insight Enterprises finalized its deal to acquire Google Cloud-exclusive partner SADA Systems for a whopping $410 million. That purchase allowed Microsoft Partner of the Year Insight to expand its multicloud capabilities.

Technology Reporter, Channel Futures

Christopher Hutton is a technology reporter at Channel Futures. He previously worked at the Washington Examiner, where he covered tech policy on the Hill. He currently covers MSPs and developing technologies. He has a Master's degree in sociology from Ball State University.

