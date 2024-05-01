Insight Acquisition of Infocenter Expands Automation

Insight Enterprises, the Arizona-based value-added reseller (VAR) and managed services provider (MSP), is buying Infocenter to provide intelligent enterprise automation solutions to its customers.

Infocenter is best known as a pure-play ServiceNow elite partner. The company was the ServiceNow Americas Consulting and Implementation Partner of the Year in 2024.

Insight didn't say how much it's paying for Charlotte, North Carolina-based Infocenter.

Insight's Joyce Mullen

“Workflow automation has become a necessity,” said Joyce Mullen, Insight president and CEO. “Our clients expect unified cross-enterprise experiences, and with Infocenter’s deep ServiceNow expertise, we will be better positioned than ever to deliver industry-leading intelligent workflow automation solutions fueled by AI to create unified experiences and deliver valuable insights.”

Insight will incorporate Infocenter's approach to intelligent enterprise automation into its Solution Integrator Framework.

“We’re excited to join Insight and augment how they architect, deliver and manage enterprise-wide transformation for clients," Infocenter CEO Michael Vadini said. "Insight focuses on providing efficient access to technology and making modernization simple. This aligns perfectly with our mission to help companies plan, build and manage ServiceNow ― bringing organizations of every size, in every industry, smarter, faster and better ways to work.”

Related:Latest Channel M&A: Cisco, Nitel, ScanSource, CrowdStrike

The acquisition also will help ServiceNow further expand its presence in the market.

“Insight’s bold move on Infocenter is a significant milestone in our joint strategy to accelerate business transformation across the ecosystem," ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott said. "Together, we will harness the power of AI, workflow automation and cross-enterprise experiences to unlock unparalleled value for our mutual clients.”

Infocenter is the latest acquisition for Insight. The MSP provider acquired SADA in December for more than $400 million with the goal of improving its access to Google Cloud.