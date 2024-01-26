Evergreen Services Group has acquired i-Tech Support, an MSP and Acumatica reseller partner.

i-Tech Support will continue to operate independently within Evergreen's enterprise resource planning (ERP) partner portfolio, Pine Services Group.

This follows Evergreen’s acquisition of Lancom Technology, an MSP in Auckland, New Zealand, with presence in Australia. It marked Evergreen’s first expansion into the Australia and New Zealand MSP technology space, and will help fuel further growth for Lancom and its customers.

Founded in 1999, i-Tech Support established itself as an MSP within central Florida, becoming a technology partner for private businesses, nonprofits and educational institutions in the region. More recently, it entered the ERP space, becoming a Acumatica Gold Certified Partner.

i-Tech Support 'Natural Fit' for Evergreen

Katie Maley, M&A professional with Evergreen, said her company is actively expanding its MSP and ERP partner portfolio, and i-Tech Support is an “excellent example of a company that excels at both, so a natural fit to bring into the portfolio in the near term.”

Evergreen's Katie Maley

"Within Pine Services Group (our ERP partner portfolio), we see Acumatica as an exciting investment opportunity, and we were very impressed by the growth trajectory and strength of i-Tech's Acumatica practice,” she said.

Founded in 2017, Evergreen is now home to more than 85 software and services companies. Evergreen continues to actively invest in leading IT service providers, ERP partners, financial software and government services businesses, where it can serve as a long-term capital partner and support future growth.

“Evergreen is actively acquiring businesses across four industry verticals (managed IT services, ERP, financial technology software and government services),” Maley said. “Evergreen has a very decentralized strategy, acquiring companies and supporting their growth over an indefinite hold period, providing long-term value for both founders and their teams.”

More Evergreen acquisitions will be taking place in the months ahead, she said.

"As a business founder contemplating retirement, I was exploring options on how to retire while protecting the legacy of the business," said Mike Augello, i-Tech Support’s current CEO. "Evergreen's unique business model provides a permanent home for our business, seamless continuity for our valued customers, and continued growth opportunities for our team members."