Global financial-focused MSP Abacus Group said on Tuesday that it has acquired UK-based Tribeca Technology Group to strengthen its presence in the United Kingdom.

The two companies' merging will provide Abacus with improved cybersecurity expertise and increase its market size. The merger also will allow Abacus to provide its IT and cybersecurity services to Tribeca customers while scaling resources.

Abacus Group's Anthony D'Ambrosi

“I'm delighted to welcome Tribeca and its clients to Abacus Group," Abacus CEO Anthony D'Ambrosi said. "Tribeca's reputation and longstanding client relationships are indicative of extending our core values as we further establish Abacus as the premier provider of managed services across the U.K. for financial services institutions. We are committed to leadership, innovation, operational excellence and exceptional client experiences in this important market, and this acquisition demonstrates just that."

Abacus' Tom Cole

Expansion Into UK Financial MSP Market

"We are fully dedicated to ensuring this integration is an unqualified success," Tom Cole, managing director of UK and Europe for Abacus, said. "Abacus Group and Tribeca share the same values regarding customer service and coming together to drive operational excellence. We have consistently maintained a client satisfaction score of 8.3 out of 10 and are laser-focused on replicating the same level of service for Tribeca clients.

“All clients will benefit from ongoing continuity of service,” added Cole, “whilst gaining access to new capabilities and the combined strengths of our businesses. The future we are building together to make this collaboration a long-term success is filled with potential for our clients and employees.”

Abacus revamped its integrated IT and security options in April to provide what it called an "enhanced offering" of its products.