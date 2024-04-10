The 2024 DE&I 101 application is open now through June 30. Don't wait to submit an application or two — or three.

Buffy Naylor, Senior Managing Editor

April 12, 2024

10 Slides
2024 DE&I 101

Nominations are now open for the 2024 Channel Futures DE&I 101. This is the fourth year for the awards which were established to recognize individuals from diverse and multicultural backgrounds who are driving diversity, equity and inclusion in the communication and information technology channel through their words, actions and leadership.

The DE&I 101 raises the visibility of individuals who are truly at the center of change in the industry. This is no participation trophy; it’s for individuals who work diligently and ceaselessly to propel their organizations forward in innovation, business growth and customer/supplier connections.

The Channel Futures DE&I 101 is a list, not a ranking. Individuals can self-nominate or be nominated by others. All submitted names are carefully reviewed by members of the Channel Futures media team to determine the best of the best.

Can’t decide whether or not to submit a nomination or two — or three? Click through the gallery above for 10 good reasons those working to promote DE&I should be honored.

Then when you’re done, you can start your first application by clicking here.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsMSPsAgents

About the Author(s)

Buffy Naylor

Buffy Naylor

Senior Managing Editor, Channel Futures

Buffy Naylor is senior managing editor of Channel Futures. Prior to joining Informa (then VIRGO) in 2008, she was an award-winning copywriter and editor, then senior manager of corporate communications for an international leisure travel corporation and, before that, in charge of creative development and copywriting for a boutique marketing and public relations agency.

See more from Buffy Naylor
