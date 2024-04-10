The 2024 DE&I 101 application is open now through June 30. Don't wait to submit an application or two — or three.
April 12, 2024
Nominations are now open for the 2024 Channel Futures DE&I 101. This is the fourth year for the awards which were established to recognize individuals from diverse and multicultural backgrounds who are driving diversity, equity and inclusion in the communication and information technology channel through their words, actions and leadership.
The DE&I 101 raises the visibility of individuals who are truly at the center of change in the industry. This is no participation trophy; it’s for individuals who work diligently and ceaselessly to propel their organizations forward in innovation, business growth and customer/supplier connections.
The Channel Futures DE&I 101 is a list, not a ranking. Individuals can self-nominate or be nominated by others. All submitted names are carefully reviewed by members of the Channel Futures media team to determine the best of the best.
Can’t decide whether or not to submit a nomination or two — or three? Click through the gallery above for 10 good reasons those working to promote DE&I should be honored.
Then when you’re done, you can start your first application by clicking here.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Cisco's Rodney Clark Dishes on Splunk, Partners, Channel EvolutionApril 12, 2024|6 Slides
10 Reasons to Honor DE&I Advocates on the Channel Futures DE&I 101April 12, 2024|10 Slides
Google Cloud Next: News From Broadcom, NetApp, CrowdStrike, MoreApril 11, 2024|9 Slides
Google Cloud Partner Head Colleen Kapase: ‘This Is Our Time’April 11, 2024|6 Slides