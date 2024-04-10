Nominations are now open for the 2024 Channel Futures DE&I 101. This is the fourth year for the awards which were established to recognize individuals from diverse and multicultural backgrounds who are driving diversity, equity and inclusion in the communication and information technology channel through their words, actions and leadership.

The DE&I 101 raises the visibility of individuals who are truly at the center of change in the industry. This is no participation trophy; it’s for individuals who work diligently and ceaselessly to propel their organizations forward in innovation, business growth and customer/supplier connections.

The Channel Futures DE&I 101 is a list, not a ranking. Individuals can self-nominate or be nominated by others. All submitted names are carefully reviewed by members of the Channel Futures media team to determine the best of the best.

Can’t decide whether or not to submit a nomination or two — or three? Click through the gallery above for 10 good reasons those working to promote DE&I should be honored.

Then when you’re done, you can start your first application by clicking here.