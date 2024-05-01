Westcon-Comstor is expanding its relationship with Palo Alto Networks through an agreement the companies say will accelerate channel partners’ AWS Marketplace growth.

Partners can now transact Palo Alto software and serve their customers directly in the AWS Marketplace, having purchased from Westcon-Comstor via private AWS Marketplace listings.

It enables partners to respond to changes in end-user buying behaviour and benefit from the accelerated transaction times, expanded deal sizes, higher win rates and shortened sales cycles offered by AWS Marketplace.

The announcement follows the recent launch of Palo Alto’s Cortex XDR platform offer for endpoint security. This, it said, helps qualified end-user customers break free from legacy solutions, accelerate platformisation and improve their endpoint protection.

Palo Alto added that it is the only leader for single-vendor SASE to be formally onboarded on to Westcon-Comstor’s AWS Marketplace program.

It said establishing an integrated, end-to-end sales process gives partners a simplified route to transacting Palo Alto Networks products in AWS Marketplace. This includes SASE solution Prisma Access and cloud security platform Prisma Cloud.

Palo Alto Privately Listed On AWS Marketplace

The agreement covers the EMEA and APAC regions. Westcon-Comstor also becomes the first and only distributor outside the U.S. to privately list Palo Alto’s software products in AWS Marketplace.

“We’re proud of our longstanding partnership with Palo Alto Networks,” said David Grant, CEO at Westcon-Comstor. “This agreement exemplifies the innovation, agility and focus on partner success that characterises the relationship.

“The rise of cloud marketplaces is one of the defining tech trends of recent years," Grant continued. "We’re proud to be at the forefront of empowering partners to respond, by giving them a simplified and streamlined way of transacting Palo Alto Networks’ market-leading cybersecurity solutions on AWS Marketplace.”

Ninety percent of Westcon-Comstor revenue stems from cybersecurity and networking.