New agreement with AWS Marketplace secures role of channel partners in cloud marketplaces, said Westcon-Comstor.

Christine Horton

January 30, 2024

AWS Marketplace and Westcon-Comstor
Westcon-Comstor wants to make it easier for partners to work with the AWS Marketplace.

The distributor has signed an agreement with AWS that provides partners with “a simplified and streamlined route” to transacting on the AWS Marketplace.

The move, it said, will help secure the role of the channel in the cloud marketplace economy. 

Analysts predict that cloud marketplaces will be worth more than $45 billion by 2025. Customers are attracted to the pre-defined budgets and flexible pricing available, including the ability to leverage credits and retire spend commitments.

There has been debate over the potential threat to partners and distributors from cloud marketplaces. However, a recent Forrester report found that partners selling in AWS Marketplace can close deals up to 50% faster.

Designated Seller of Record In AWS Marketplace

The hyperscaler last month made several changes to AWS Marketplace to encourage partner take-up.

Under the Designated Seller of Record (DSOR) agreement with AWS, Westcon can for the first time privately list its vendors’ products in the AWS Marketplace. It can then share quotes with its network of 12,000 channel partners globally.

Westcon, which recently achieved AWS Security Competency status, is one of only a few distributors involved in the rollout of the DSOR programme. It is the only one to launch across multiple vendors.

Partners can then transact and serve their customers in the AWS Marketplace, ensuring an integrated sales process across the supply chain. Westcon will accelerate the Channel Partner Private Offer (CPPO) motion for its partners.

With several of its vendors already onboarded, partners and their customers will also gain access to key elements of its cybersecurity and networking-focused portfolio.

Westcon Building a Bridge Between AWS And Partners

Westcon last week acquired AWS advanced service partner Rebura, enabling it to offer a suite of AWS solutions to partners.

Westcon-Comstor's David Grant

“End-user buyer behaviour is evolving rapidly, and this agreement with AWS is all about enabling our partners to sell where their customers want to buy,” said David Grant, CEO at Westcon-Comstor.

Grant said Westcon was “building a bridge” to allow partners to serve their customers directly in the AWS Marketplace.

“We’re strengthening the position of the channel in the cloud marketplace ecosystem and creating new growth opportunities for our partners and vendors. It’s exciting to see what can be achieved through this agreement in 2024 and beyond,” he said. 

