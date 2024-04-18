Channel Futures TV features video interviews with channel newsmakers in the headlines and at our events, the Channel Partners Conference & Expo and the MSP Summit.
In this episode of the Channel Futures podcast, Craig and James get reaction to ScanSource's controversial plan to create a customer-facing agency.
April 19, 2024
Distributor ScanSource created quite a stir at the 2024 Channel Partners Conference & Expo when it formally announced plans to create a subsidiary that will operate alongside Intelisys, its tech services distributor company.
Immediately, social media lit up with concerns that technology advisors who work with Intelisys might have more competition as a result, and that potentially their customer data could be exposed to a new rival.
But is that concern overblown? In this episode of the Channel Futures podcast, we talk with one consultant and one longtime Intelisys partner who consider both sides of this issue.
