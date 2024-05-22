Infinidat Unleashes Storage, Cybersecurity Updates

Infinidat is refreshing its storage products with a new set of all-flash and hybrid arrays, a controller upgrade program and support for its operating system in Microsoft Azure.

Infinidat claims the InfiniBox G4 hybrid and SSA G4 all-flash systems have significant performance boosts over the previous generation. The company is adding a smaller InfiniBox SSA G4 F1400T model that starts at 155 TB of usable capacity in a 14RU space, compared to 400 TB minimum capacity for its next smallest system. The new InfiniBox G4 F4420 supports 20 TB drives to increase usable capacity to 3.17 PB, more than 1 PB more than the maximum for the next largest 4400 model.

Infinidat’s new InfiniVerse Mobius controller upgrade allows customers with service contracts to trade up to the latest controller technology at no cost.

Infinidat's Eric Herzog

“While controller upgrades programs are ubiquitous in the mid-range, it’s not common at the high end like we offer,” Infinidat CMO Eric Herzog said.

Infinidat also is extending its InfuzeOS Cloud Edition to run in Microsoft Azure, to go with its previous support for AWS. The Cloud Edition is identical to the on-premises InfuzeOS, except it only supports one node in the cloud instead of three on-premises. Infinidat also does not extend its on-prem performance guarantees to the InfuzeOS Cloud Edition. Infinidat sees disaster recovery test/dev, general purpose cloud storage and cloud-based backup as the main use cases for the Cloud Edition.

Infinidat also is adding cyber resilient storage capabilities:

InfiniSafe Automated Cyber Protection (ACP) – Allows customers to integrate arrays into Security Operations Centers (SOC), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) applications.

InfiniSafe Cyber Detection for VMware – Expands Infinidat’s InfiniSafe cyber security features into VMware environments.

InfiniSafe Cyber Detection for InfiniGuard – Adds scanning and indexing to Infinidat’s backup appliance, to help ensure data integrity.

“Infinidat has carved out a unique leadership position as the only storage vendor to offer an automated enterprise storage cyber protection solution that seamlessly integrates with cybersecurity software applications,” said Chris Evans, principal analyst at Architecting IT.

Net3 Technology's Ryan Walker

Ryan Walker, CIO of Atlanta-based Net3 Technology, said the cloud service provider uses Infinidat storage for infrastructure-as-a-platform, backup services and disaster recovery services with Veeam and HPE Zerto, and for its internal back-end storage. Net3 has four Infinidat arrays and will soon add a fifth. Walker said since switching to Infinidat in 2021, “Infinidat has not failed. It’s just a good solid machine. It’s more than we need performance-wise, and they’re innovative.”

Net3 uses InfiniBox hybrid storage. Walker said he is exploring the InfiniBox G4 F4420 with the 20 TB drives to consolidate space in co-location sites, and the InfiniSafe Cyber Detection for VMware.

“The increased capacity and cyber protection for VMware piques my attention most,” he said.

As a DR-as-a-service and backup-as-a-service provider, that’s extremely attractive. Also the smaller model [F1400T] caught my attention. Having the option to not have to buy a 3 PB array on my floor is a great thing when you get the same three-controller architecture of the InfiniBox but with a significantly smaller commit.”