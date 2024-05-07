AWS cloud migration partner Innovative Solutions is expanding its AI collaboration with IBM to bring additional generative AI to cloud-based applications and the businesses that use them.

The collaboration will allow Innovative Solutions to deepen its expertise in IBM's AI and data platform, watsonx, in hopes of scaling AI adoption among smaller businesses. Customers will have access to additional AI-powered options from Innovative Solutions that are powered by IBM's technology. The products will be available via the Amazon Web Services (AWS) marketplace.

"Our services combine best-in-class software from IBM with best-in-class cloud infrastructure from AWS, providing real-time value that can't be found anywhere else," said Justin Copie, CEO of Innovative Solutions.

Innovative Solutions' Justin Copie

AI Collaboration Products

Through the AI collaboration, Innovative Solutions will focus on a series of products for SMB customers. They include Innovative Tailwinds, a generative AI service; managed security services; managed cloud services to help customers with infrastructure observability; and Innovative MAP, which manages workloads as they move to AWS.

Innovative Solutions also announced plans to open new offices in Boca Raton, Florida, this month. The company expects this will generate up to 100 more jobs by 2026.

"We're already based on the East Coast, and are excited to bring more jobs to Boca Raton, which has a rich history in technology," Copie added.