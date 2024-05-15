HPE Launches GreenLake Block Storage for AWS

HPE is enhancing its GreenLake storage, adding GreenLake Block Storage for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and improving maximum capacity and performance for GreenLake for Block Storage.

GreenLake is HPE’s as-a-service and cloud portfolio. HPE GreenLake for Block Storage runs on HPE Alletra MP systems and can be consumed similarly to cloud storage. It is managed by HPE Infosight AIOps and OpsRamp system monitoring. The update comes one month after HPE upgraded its GreenLake for File Storage.

Subscription-based HPE Block Storage for AWS lets customers place and manage workloads in the AWS cloud through GreenLake Cloud Console. It uses the same management tools as on-premises HPE GreenLake for Block Storage. This is the first time HPE is making GreenLake Block Storage available for a public cloud.

HPE Takes GreenLake Storage to Public Cloud

HPE GreenLake for Block Storage for AWS is deployed in an AWS account. Administrators use the HPE Data Ops Manger to configure and compose systems, and the Block Service to protect volumes. Customers can start with two-node configurations, and scale up and out non-disruptively as capacity and performance needs increase. Customers can also replicate data from on-premises HPE Alletra Storage MP arrays to Block Storage for AWS for disaster recovery purposes.

HPE GreenLake for Block Storage now scales from 15 TB to 5.6 PB of NVMe capacity with 16 flash storage expansion shelves. HPE also added three-site replication for better data protection. HPE’s new cross-stack analytics for virtualized environments, provides advanced troubleshooting by mapping resources used by every virtual machine connected to an Alletra MP array.

“Legacy storage architectures just aren’t up the task when it comes to cost effectively and flexibly scaling out to keep pace with the growing demands of your traditional and your modern workloads,” HPE Storage product management director Vinay Jonnakuti wrote in a blog about the new offerings. “Once groundbreaking, these architectures now facing formidable challenges as the volume and complexity of data continue to explode.”

HPE's Vinay Jonnakuti

HPE also rolled out its HPE Timeless Program for non-disruptive scaling of GreenLake for Block Storage and made HPE Alletra MP and HPE SimpliVity Gen11 available with HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition.

HPE Timeless handles controller refreshes, automatically handles software updates, and guarantees 100% data availability.

HPE SimpliVity Gen11 is HPE hyper-converged infrastructure based on HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers.

“An advantage of the HPE GreenLake platform is everything is in one location,” said Chuck Hutton, senior technical solutions architect for solutions provider SHI International. “You can log into HPE GreenLake and manage your servers and your storage. You can monitor and manage your entire hybrid cloud environment with OpsRamp. HPE GreenLake is a one-stop shop to look at your IT environment holistically.”

SHI's Chuck Hutton

Alan Harper, director of corporate technology at London-based Shawbrook Bank Limited, said Shawbrook is replacing older HPE 3PAR arrays with GreenLake for Block Storage.

“HPE aligns perfectly to our hybrid cloud strategy, enabling us to be cloud-sensible instead of cloud-first,” he said, adding that GreenLake for Block Storage “gives us 100% data availability and for our mission-critical workloads and the flexibility to scale performance and capacity as our data needs expand.”

HPE GreenLake Block Storage for AWS will be available to order at the end of May, HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Business Edition with Alletra MP or SimpliVity Gen11 will be available in July, and HPE Timeless will be available in the third quarter.