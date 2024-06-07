Snowflake welcomed 15,000 attendees, including 200 large partner businesses in the expo hall, to its Snowflake Data Cloud Summit in San Francisco this week.

The Snowflake partner ecosystem, comprised of services partners, global systems integrators, cloud partners, data and apps partners and more, is the responsibility of Tyler Prince, global leader of alliances and channels for the company.

It's been a whirlwind of a year for Prince, who has watched some partners grow tremendously in the past year. Prince's anniversary in the role is this month.

We sat down with Prince at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit to learn more about that growth, how AI is revolutionizing the data business, and more. We have edited the conversation for length and clarity.

Channel Futures: You and your team showed some pretty dramatic growth in your partner ecosystem during your keynote. Talk about that and what you're doing to enable your various partners.

Tyler Prince: As I've made the rounds in my first year here, I'm meeting partners and asking them about the health of their their business. Without exception, every partner is growing, certainly from a services perspective, I would say in excess of 50% year-over-year. That's a healthy growth rate. In some cases, talking to some partners, it's almost unprecedented growth that they've enjoyed.

On the apps and tech side, you saw some of the innovation that we're driving around, whether it's startups or existing software companies that are reimagining their platform on Snowflake, even what I consider nontraditional software companies ... They're reinventing their business model on the Snowflake platform. And those [companies] are growing incredibly well.

See the slideshow above for the rest of our conversation with Prince at Snowflake Data Cloud Summit.