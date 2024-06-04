Images: Snowflake Basecamp Featuring AWS, Microsoft, Informatica, More

The Basecamp expo area at this week's Snowflake Data Cloud Summit is packed with newsmakers such as Alation, SnapLogic, Alteryx and more.

Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director

June 4, 2024

8 Slides
Snowflake Data Cloud Summit Basecamp 2024

Snowflake Data Cloud Summit attendees pack a demonstration area inside the Basecamp expo area.

SNOWFLAKE DATA CLOUD SUMMIT — Many of Snowflake's largest vendor and enterprise channel partners are packing the Basecamp expo area inside the Moscone Center in San Francisco this week to meet with anyone interested in learning about their relationships with the cloud data platform giant.

Snowflake, which unleashed a flurry of product and platform announcements at its annual Data Cloud Summit on Tuesday, will host the Partner Summit portion of the event on Wednesday.

See our slideshow above for a sampling of companies setting up shop at Basecamp.

Read more about:

MSPs

About the Author(s)

Craig Galbraith

Craig Galbraith

Editorial Director, Channel Futures

Craig Galbraith is the editorial director for Channel Futures, joining the team in 2008. Before that, he spent more than 11 years as an anchor, reporter and managing editor in television newsrooms in North Dakota and Washington state. Craig is a proud Husky, having graduated from the University of Washington. He makes his home in the Phoenix area.

See more from Craig Galbraith
