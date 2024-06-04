SNOWFLAKE DATA CLOUD SUMMIT — Many of Snowflake's largest vendor and enterprise channel partners are packing the Basecamp expo area inside the Moscone Center in San Francisco this week to meet with anyone interested in learning about their relationships with the cloud data platform giant.

Snowflake, which unleashed a flurry of product and platform announcements at its annual Data Cloud Summit on Tuesday, will host the Partner Summit portion of the event on Wednesday.

See our slideshow above for a sampling of companies setting up shop at Basecamp.