Dell: Partner-First Strategy Paying Off

DELL TECHNOLOGIES WORLD — Dell Technologies’ transition to a partner-first strategy for storage is reaping rewards, says the IT giant.

Dell introduced the partner-first strategy in 2023. It designates more than 99% of Dell’s customers and potential customers as partner-led for storage sales. The company also said it would increase compensation for its direct sales team when transacting storage through a partner. This, said Dell, incentivizes Dell sales reps to work with partners on storage deals.

Dell also quadrupled the number of storage partner of record-eligible resale accounts. If a partner holds storage POR status, Dell sales reps will work with them on any storage opportunity they uncover within that account.

“It was one of the biggest market shifts that we’ve made, and it’s paying off. Suffice to say, it’s growing significantly,” said Dell channel leader Denise Millard.

Millard, speaking at Dell’s Partner Summit at Dell Technologies World, was unable to supply any figures as the company is in its quiet period. However, she said Dell was “getting significant traction.”

“The whole strategy was giving our partners a predictable place to play, making 99% of our accounts available through partner-first for storage,” she said.

This incentivizes Dell's internal sales team to “lock arms and work through” partners on storage deals, she said.

Related:Dell Enters ‘Era of AI’ on Its 40th Anniversary

Industry Reaction to Dell Partner-First Strategy

Some rivals have questioned Dell’s commitment to putting partners first. But the move was welcomed by partners and analysts.

At the time, Andreas Storz, senior research analyst, EMEA partnering ecosystems at IDC, said Dell was “putting significant trust in its partners to act as a primary business engine for its storage products.

“However, success depends on clear rules of engagement, consistency and transparent criteria on how individual partners are brought into deals," said Storz. "Partners will also depend on significant enablement to capitalize on their expanded role.”

Channel Futures is in Las Vegas all week for Dell Technologies World. Continue to watch for more channel-relevant coverage from the event.