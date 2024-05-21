Dell: Partner-First Strategy Paying Off

Dell's partner-first strategy for storage is “one of the biggest market shifts that we’ve made,” says Denise Millard, the company's channel leader.

Christine Horton, Contributing Editor

May 21, 2024

2 Min Read
Dell Technologies' Denise Millard on partner-first strategy.
Dell channel leader Denise Millard on stage at Dell Technologies World, Las Vegas, May 21.

DELL TECHNOLOGIES WORLD — Dell Technologies’ transition to a partner-first strategy for storage is reaping rewards, says the IT giant.

Dell introduced the partner-first strategy in 2023. It designates more than 99% of Dell’s customers and potential customers as partner-led for storage sales. The company also said it would increase compensation for its direct sales team when transacting storage through a partner. This, said Dell, incentivizes Dell sales reps to work with partners on storage deals.

Dell also quadrupled the number of storage partner of record-eligible resale accounts. If a partner holds storage POR status, Dell sales reps will work with them on any storage opportunity they uncover within that account.

“It was one of the biggest market shifts that we’ve made, and it’s paying off. Suffice to say, it’s growing significantly,” said Dell channel leader Denise Millard.

Millard, speaking at Dell’s Partner Summit at Dell Technologies World, was unable to supply any figures as the company is in its quiet period. However, she said Dell was “getting significant traction.”

“The whole strategy was giving our partners a predictable place to play, making 99% of our accounts available through partner-first for storage,” she said.

This incentivizes Dell's internal sales team to “lock arms and work through” partners on storage deals, she said.

Related:Dell Enters ‘Era of AI’ on Its 40th Anniversary

Industry Reaction to Dell Partner-First Strategy

Some rivals have questioned Dell’s commitment to putting partners first. But the move was welcomed by partners and analysts.

At the time, Andreas Storz, senior research analyst, EMEA partnering ecosystems at IDC, said Dell was “putting significant trust in its partners to act as a primary business engine for its storage products.

“However, success depends on clear rules of engagement, consistency and transparent criteria on how individual partners are brought into deals," said Storz. "Partners will also depend on significant enablement to capitalize on their expanded role.”

Channel Futures is in Las Vegas all week for Dell Technologies World. Continue to watch for more channel-relevant coverage from the event.

Read more about:

VARs/SIsPartner Programs

About the Author(s)

Christine Horton

Christine Horton

Contributing Editor, Channel Futures

Christine Horton writes about all kinds of technology from a business perspective. Specializing in the IT sales channel, she is a former editor and now regular contributor to leading channel and business publications. She has a particular focus on EMEA for Channel Futures.

See more from Christine Horton
Free Newsletters for the Channel
Register for Your Free Newsletter Now
Subscribe

You May Also Like

Galleries
See all
Sep 16 - Sep 19, 2024
Join us for MSP Summit, September 16-19, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. You don't want to miss the industry’s most innovative and inspiring gathering of business leaders focused on growing their managed services businesses. This year’s MSP Summit will help attendees stay ahead of exponentially increasing security threats, expanding their range of services through a merger or acquisition and embrace a wide range of innovative new technologies. Get notified when registration opens.
Sign Up For Special Deal