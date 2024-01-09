Intel is getting a new global channel leader. John Kalvin will leave the role to lead a new go-to-market (GTM) operations organization within Intel’s sales, marketing and communications (SMC) group.

Christoph Schell, Intel’s chief commercial officer, has selected Trevor Vickers to lead the company’s global partners and support organization, and will become its global channel leader.

Vickers most recently served as vice president of Intel’s SMC group, and general manager of its business management group. He’s been with Intel for more than 10 years.

New Global Channel Leader's Responsibilities

In this new role, Vickers is responsible for worldwide strategy and execution related to all scale and support activities of distribution and channel ecosystem partners.

Kalvin will assume the new role of vice president of Intel’s SMC group, and general manager of GTM operations. He’s been with Intel for more than 25 years and was appointed global channel leader three years ago.

Intel's John Kalvin

In this new position, Kalvin is responsible for: global operations across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Japan, EMEA and China; global reserve logistics; partner and data operations; data management; and sales excellence.

“I am excited to lead our GTM operations team as we continue to strengthen our operational excellence for customers and partners around the world,” Kalvin said. “Partners remain crucial to our business and I am confident with Trevor’s experience in worldwide business management, that he will forge new global partnerships to unleash a powerful future full of innovation.”

Vickers and Kalvin will transition to their new roles this month, and they will both report to Schell.

“John and the team have done an excellent job working with the channel ecosystem to drive growth and innovation,” Vickers said. “They’ve set up a vision and mission that we will continue to evolve. At this time, there are no immediate changes to our partner program or the way we engage with partners.”

Vickers said he’s excited to “dive right in and get to know the global partners and support team, as well as meet with our partners across the globe to better understand how we can help solve their customers’ challenges together.”

Intel's Trevor Vickers

“Partners can continue to expect world-class collaboration strategies working with Intel and continued value that we can deliver to our customers and end users,” he said. “Partners will see more services and enabling for partners expanding over time.”