Intel has already shed workers this year in California.

Edward Gately

December 21, 2023

Intel layoffs impact hundreds
Photo Smoothies/Shutterstock

The latest Intel layoffs mean more than 300 workers in California will start the new year unemployed.

In Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notices with the California Employment Development Department, Intel said the layoffs will impact 76 workers in Santa Clara and 235 workers in Folsom.

Intel is the latest company doing business in the channel that has shed workers. This year, tech layoffs have impacted tens of thousands of workers.

The first Intel layoffs will take place during a 14-day period starting Dec. 31. Additional layoffs will occur after the 30-day period beginning Dec. 31.

The latest Intel layoffs are permanent. No employees will have the right to bump or displace other employees, and there is no union representing the affected employees.

Intel sent us the following statement:

“Intel is working to accelerate its strategy while reducing costs through multiple initiatives, including some business and function-specific workforce reductions in areas across the company. We have more than 13,000 employees in California and continue to invest in areas core to our business, including our U.S.-based manufacturing operations, to ensure we are well-positioned for long-term growth.”

These are the latest Intel layoffs. It previously increased the number of job cuts it had planned for California from 201 to 544 workers.

It cut 201 workers at its headquarters in Santa Clara, up from 90. In addition, Intel originally planned to cut 111 employees at its Folsom facility and that number climbed to 343.

